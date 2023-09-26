"I would expect them to come back with the gold medal"- WV Raman on Indian men's cricket team during Asian Games 2023

Former Indian cricketer WV Raman believes that India can win the gold medal in Asian Games 2023 in the men's cricket event because of the strength of the squad that they have announced.

Raman shed light on how balanced the squad is, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, and has so many young yet experienced players, thanks to their IPL performances.

Speaking to TOI during the Asian Games 2023, here's what WV Raman had to say about Indian men's cricket team:

"It's a strong side as well because all of them have been really doing well in all formats that they've been playing - be it the IPL, domestic cricket or sporadic appearances for the main side. They've been doing really well, so it's a very strong side and quite obviously I would expect them to come back with the gold medal."

WV Raman on depth in Indian cricket

With the Asian Games 2023 coinciding with the beginning of the World Cup 2023, India have sent a second-string squad for the Asian Games men's cricket event. WV Raman reckons it shows just how strong the talent pool is in Indian cricket.

He is also delighted about the exposure that the cricketers will get through these games and stated:

"It gives us a measure of how strong the system is and gives us a measure of what kind of depth we have as far as talent is concerned in this country. It's also good that these cricketers are going to play in the Asian games and will get game time, as I said earlier. It’s because if they are not to be concurrent, who knows how many of them would've been going to play in the Asian games."

He further added:

"When you have a World Cup happening and you also have another tournament happening, it's obviously difficult for the best side to be present in both places. So this side is good enough and is possibly going to churn out a lot more players for the main team in the next cycle of the WTC."

India will directly feature in the quarterfinal of the men's cricket event on October 3.