“I did not expect a world-class player and a captain to speak in such a way” – Salman Butt takes sly dig at Sourav Ganguly

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has taken a sly dig at his former Indian counterpart Sourav Ganguly after the latter called IPL tougher than ICC tournaments after the WTC final.

The 38-year-old said that there is no comparison between league cricket and Test cricket. He pointed out that the majority of local players participate in the T20 tournament compared to core professionals in international cricket.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt said:

“Someone asked [me for my opinion] that Ganguly has said that IPL is tougher than WTC. I am shying away from any comment because I did not expect a world-class player and a captain to speak in such a way.”

He continued:

“There is no comparison between League cricket and Test cricket. Miles apart. It’s the ultimate thing in cricket. The other is a local thing where seven players are local and four professionals. I don’t see any comparison.”

Butt added that Test cricket is the ultimate cricket and expressed his surprise at Ganguly’s opinion. He said:

“It's an unnecessary opinion or debate. You can ask any player in the world. I am surprised to hear this. He could have said that it’s tough to see because when you watch a lot of T20 cricket, it’s tough to watch [Test cricket].”

For the uninitiated, Ganguly’s opinion came after Rohit Sharma-led India lost to Australia in the WTC 2023 final. The former BCCI President told Aaj Tak:

“I have full faith in Rohit. He and MS Dhoni have won 5 IPL titles. Winning the IPL isn’t easy because it’s a tough tournament. Winning the IPL is more difficult than winning a World Cup as there are 14 matches after which you take part in the playoffs."

"In the World Cup, it takes only 4-5 matches for a place in the semis. In the IPL, it takes 17 matches for you to become champions."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Sourav Ganguly said, "winning the IPL is even more difficult than winning the World Cup. You've to play 14 matches then Playoffs in the IPL whereas you qualify for Semis and then Final after 4-5 matches in the WC". (On Aaj Tak). Sourav Ganguly said, "winning the IPL is even more difficult than winning the World Cup. You've to play 14 matches then Playoffs in the IPL whereas you qualify for Semis and then Final after 4-5 matches in the WC". (On Aaj Tak). https://t.co/FLfP1LF6W9

“No comparison” – Salman Butt’s blunt take on Sourav Ganguly’s opinion

Salman Butt said that there is no comparison between T20 and Test cricket. He said that the longer version of the game tests skill, patience, and fitness, among others.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said:

“There is no ultimate Test of skill, patience, fitness, concentration, span, and focus. On the other hand, all of these things are there. There are no pitch reading skills and no adaptive game per session. No comparison. There is no single thing matching for me to comment on that statement.”

For the uninitiated, India and Pakistan will play 19 and 14 games, respectively, in the next World Test Championship cycle.

