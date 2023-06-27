"Expecting a big week from them" - Pat Cummins confident of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne doing well in 2nd Ashes 2023 Test

Australian captain Pat Cummins has backed star batters Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to fire with the bat in the upcoming second Test of the Ashes 2023 series against England.

Speaking ahead of the fixture at Lord's, Cummins pointed out how both Smith and Labuschagne have been consistent performers. The Aussie skipper remarked:

"History would suggest Marnus and Smithy rarely miss out, so I am expecting a big week from them."

While Australia secured a thrilling two-wicket win in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston, Cummins believes they are yet to play to their full potential. Shedding light on the first Test, he added:

"I don't think we played the complete game last week by a long shot. I think that is one of the most pleasing things, that we weren't at our best but still managed to get over the line. That is not always going to be the case."

Smith (16 and 6) and Labuschagne (0 and 13) failed to get going in the first Test and will be keen to make amends in the forthcoming clash.

The second Test between the two arch-rivals is set to commence at Lord's in London on Wednesday, June 28. Cummins also revealed that senior pacer Mitchell Starc has been drafted back into the squad.

Starc's absence in the opening encounter came as a big surprise for many. It remains to be seen if the lanky fast bowler will find a place in the playing XI at Lord's.

"I couldn't imagine a side without Nath in there" - Pat Cummins heaps praise on Nathan Lyon

Australia's veteran spinner Nathan Lyon is just one Test away from becoming the first specialist bowler to feature in 100 consecutive Test matches.

Reacting to the upcoming milestone, Pat Cummins mentioned that the achievement shows that Lyon has been a part of the team in all conditions. He also said that he cannot imagine a side without the spin bowler, adding:

"I think it's a testament not only to how good Nathan is in terms of longevity and fitness and form, but to be able to play 100 Tests means you are getting picked in all conditions. I couldn't imagine a side without Nath in there."

"Hundredth consecutive Test match, (potentially) 500 Test wickets, it's incredible all the milestones he keeps ticking off."

Apart from the aforementioned milestone, Lyon also has a chance of completing 500 Test wickets during the second Ashes Test. The crafty spinner currently has 495 Test wickets to his name from 121 matches.

