"I am expecting hundreds from both Kohli and Dhawan" - Wasim Jaffer 

Wasim Jaffer believes that Team India's top-order batters should look to make the most of the batting-friendly conditions on offer in Chattogram to be back among the runs. Barring an inspired unbeaten fifty by an injured Rohit Sharma in the second ODI, the visiting top order has barely made its presence felt in the ongoing tour so far.

Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli are yet to record double figures and the nature of their dismissals has been a cause of concern. A mixture of ill-fated shots, freak dismissals, and above all, a timid approach have all led to the top-order woes.

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul have combined to score 27 runs off 44 balls against Bangladesh tonight. Not good enough! #BANvIND Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul have combined to score 27 runs off 44 balls against Bangladesh tonight. Not good enough! #BANvIND

The trio of Rohit, Kohli, and Dhawan were once regarded as a unit that could blow opponents apart at will. But their ODI numbers of late have not been promising, especially with a World Cup soon approaching. The lack of partnerships and big scores have been glaring and is something that needs to be amended soon.

Opining that Kohli and Dhawan need to start scoring hundreds, with the third ODI coming across as a great opportunity, Jaffer told ESPN Cricinfo:

"I think it is high time that the top three, especially Kohli and Dhawan start scoring hundreds, because we know their potential."

Jaffer continued:

As I said earlier, the wicket in Chattogram will be good, so I am expecting hundreds from both Kohli and Dhawan."

While Kohli's last ODI hundred came against the West Indies in 2019, Dhawan last reached three figures against Australia during the 2019 ODI World Cup. However, it is to be noted that the southpaw has been dismissed in the nineties on three occasions since his last hundred in the 50-over format.

"If we look at the last 50-60 matches, there is only one century from our top three batters" - Wasim Jaffer

The famed top three of Rohit, Kohli, and Dhawan have found it difficult to maintain form and pile up runs as they did in their prime.

With several top-order batters waiting on the sidelines on the back of their domestic cricket exploits, time may be running out for the trio.

Should India go with this top three in the 2023 World Cup too? Since 2020, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli have combined to score just ONE ODI century in 67 innings. Only Rohit has that century, this has been a slump and a half.Should India go with this top three in the 2023 World Cup too? #BANvIND Since 2020, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli have combined to score just ONE ODI century in 67 innings. Only Rohit has that century, this has been a slump and a half. Should India go with this top three in the 2023 World Cup too? #BANvIND

Noting the lack of hundreds by the trio of late and their decline with time, Jaffer said:

"Hopefully, we get to see hundreds from both Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan. When we look at the time around the 2019 World Cup, we were too reliant on our top three batters, and the middle order was not responding well at that time."

Jaffer added:

"Now the situation has changed and it is quite different. If we look at the last 50-60 matches, there is only one century from our top three batters and our middle order has performed well."

The innings in question was a century by Rohit in the home ODI series against Australia in January 2020. This marked Team India's final international assignment before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Men in Blue will face Bangladesh in the third ODI in a bid to avoid a 3-0 whitewash. The contest is scheduled to take place in Chattogram on Saturday, December 10.

Will Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan be able to avoid a third successive failure in the series? Let us know what you think.

