"I don't have the experience of playing with pink ball"- Mithali Raj curious to see what pink ball does in twilight

The skipper of the Indian women's Test team, Mithali Raj, is curious to see how the pink ball plays in the twilight period. She will get the opportunity to do so during the upcoming day/night Test match between India Women and Australia Women.

After defeating Australia Women in the final ODI of the 3-match series, India Women will look forward to continuing their winning momentum Down Under. They are set to play a pink-ball Test against the hosts at Carrara Oval from tomorrow onwards.

Speaking to media a day before the match, Indian captain Mithali Raj said the upcoming game will be the first time she plays a pink-ball match.

"To be very honest. I don't have the experience of playing with pink ball. It is going to be my first experience as well. I am quite curious to see around that period (twilight) when they say that it's going to be a little difficult. I can only say, when I experience it," said Mithali Raj.

The Indian men's cricket team played a pink-ball Test match against Australia Down Under last year, where they suffered an embarrassing defeat. The women's team will be keen to ensure that they perform better and give the Aussies a run for their money.

It's a different experience for us to play with the pink ball in a day night game: Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj with Australia Women captain Meg Lanning

Mithali Raj concluded by saying that the next four days at Carrara Oval will be a different experience for herself and her team. She pointed out that even though India Women have played Test cricket this year, it was a red-ball game and not a pink-ball fixture. Thus, she believes it will be a different experience for the squad.

"The team is quite excited. It's a different experience for us to play with the pink ball in a day night game. Usually the Test is played in the day and what we played against England was with the red ball. So it is going to be very different," Raj added.

Also Read

It will be interesting to see how the Indian women's cricket team performs against the Australian side. The historic Test is scheduled to begin tomorrow at 10:00 AM IST.

Edited by Diptanil Roy