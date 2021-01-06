"I fear the world might stop inviting Pakistan for Test matches" - Shoaib Akhtar

Former speedster Shoaib Akhtar has predicted a bleak future for the Pakistan Test team if they continue their disappointing performances in the longest format of the game.

Akhtar's diatribe came in the wake of Pakistan's crushing innings and 176-run loss against New Zealand in the second and final Test of the series in Christchurch.

While talking on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar pointed out that the Pakistan team has been subjected to a lot of criticism because of their dismal performances.

"The thing is not that we have lost the Test match; the thing is we have lost very badly. Unfortunately, the Pakistan cricket team played very badly. There is a lot of criticism happening; we have also done it," said Shoaib Akhtar.

The Rawalpindi Express observed that the Pakistan cricket establishment has questions to answers. That is worrying, as Test specialists like Azhar Ali play limited international cricket compared to other nations and doesn't play domestic cricket.

"I don't have much to say. I just have a few questions. When Azhar Ali plays seven Test matches while the whole world is playing 15-20 matches, then what will you do? Domestic cricket does not happen, and there is no investment in club cricket," observed Shoaib Akhtar.

Shoaib Akhtar wondered about who needs to be held accountable for the sad state of affairs in Pakistan cricket.

"Pakistan team will always perform badly when they travel abroad. They will get exposed. The question is if the Cricket Board or the media is responsible for Pakistan team's demolition? Or our selection? Or the mindset that has been going on since 2005 of playing defensively?" wondered Shoaib Akhtar.

While stating that the bowlers ought to be criticised for letting New Zealand post a mammoth score, Akhtar pointed out that the team needs a leader like Imran Khan who can lead from the front, saying in this regard:

"If Pakistan gets hit for 600-700 runs in an innings, is their bowling not to be blamed? Of course they should be because we didn't bowl well. Do Pakistan have any visonary person who holds our ears and sets our cricket right, as Imran Khan did in the 1980s."

Shoaib Akhtar painted a bleak future for Pakistan cricket by saying that it might not be invited to tour other countries, considering their falling standards.

"We are going towards a disastrous situation here where we fall down to No.8 in the rankings. I fear the world might stop inviting Pakistan for Test matches. They will say our standards are not good. This is the law of the ICC," added Shoaib Akhtar.

"Pakistan are in a very dire situation" - Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar believes Pakistan's frailties in Test match cricket may continue to be exposed.

Shoaib Akhtar raised doubts about Pakistan rising up to the challenge of the visiting South African team, adding that the management has to keep the long-term perspective in mind and plan accordingly.

"South Africa are coming to Pakistan next. Will we lose the two matches to them as well? Pakistan cricket will have to think where they want to go in the next three years," said Shoaib Akhtar.

Akhtar signed off by highlighting that Pakistan cricket is in a bad state, especially in the longest format of the game, saying in this regard:

"Unfortuntely, Pakistan are in a very dire situation and will get exposed whenever they play Test matches."

Pakistan last 4 Tests in New Zealand - Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost



Pakistan last 7 Tests in South Africa - Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost



Pakistan last 14 Tests in Australia - Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost, Lost#Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 6, 2021

The Pakistan cricket team has received a lot of flak from fans and former cricketers. Before the series whitewash in New Zealand, Pakistan were outplayed by England earlier in the summer.

Congratulations coach Misbah on leading Pakistan to 7th out of the 193 countries in the world. pic.twitter.com/8VGYWQ93j0 — Dennis Jamieson (@DennisCricket_) January 6, 2021

The coaching staff of Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan and Waqar Younis has been subject to a lot of criticism, and their abilities have also been questioned.