"I feel addicted to winning trophies" - Jitesh Sharma on his maiden India call-up

Jitesh Sharma didn't make his India debut in his maiden call-up to the national squad for the last two T20Is against Sri Lanka. However, he did spend some crucial time with the team and got a thorough understanding of the expectations from players at the international level.

As per the tradition of the current Indian team, Jitesh and Shivam Mavi got the opportunity to lift the trophy after the Men in Blue won the series 2-1. The Vidarbha wicketkeeper felt great that he got the opportunity to get a taste of the silverware.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, here's what Jitesh Sharma had to say about his emotions when he lifted the trophy:

"I am someone who has won very few trophies in my career. I haven't touched many trophies apart from the IPL one in 2017. But now I feel addicted to winning trophies and I want to win more silverware. It was a great gesture by the teammates and I am very grateful for that."

Jitesh Sharma on Hardik Pandya's leadership qualities

Jitesh Sharma spent some time in the same dressing room as Hardik Pandya when both were a part of the Mumbai Indians. Although he didn't get a chance to interact much with the stand-in T20I captain, Jitesh opened up on the qualities that make Hardik a special leader.

On this, he stated:

"As a leader, Hardik gives every youngster the space to express themselves. He is someone who has equal belief in himself as well as in his teammates. He is someone who wants to walk together with his teammates rather than just lead from the front alone. His work ethic is also top class and I have seen him play for quite some time now."

India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

