"I feel the batsmen have enough time to play you off the pitch" - How Rohit Sharma's advice turned Kuldeep Yadav's career around

Kuldeep Yadav credited Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for helping him find his mojo and improve as a left-arm wrist-spinner. Kuldeep recalled his time at the NCA more than a couple of years ago, where Rohit gave him valuable advice.

As per the Indian captain, Kuldeep's trajectory wasn't flat enough to hurry the batters. He wanted the spinner to work on his ability to push through the crease and force the batters to red him off the hand. If they wanted to read Kuldeep off the pitch, Rohit felt the former's pace should be quick enough to beat their defense.

Speaking to The Indian Express. Here's what Kuldeep Yadav had to say about bonding with Rohit Sharma:

"He was there at the NCA when I was there rehabbing and then bowling. He would say, 'When I stand at slip, I feel the batsmen have enough time to play you off the pitch.' He said I needed to get more energy through the action and that the batsman shouldn't get the time to play me. If the batter thinks he can get onto the back foot to play me off the pitch, the ball should rush to hit the stumps or the pad."

Kuldeep also claimed that Rohit scolding the players as heard on the stump mic is just the way the Indian captain shows he cares. He thanked Rohit for backing him and also claimed that the veteran opener is giving him tips to improve his batting.

Kuldeep Yadav on his batting ability

Kuldeep Yadav not only picked 19 wickets but also made some handy contributions with the bat in the Test series. His most important knock in the series was in Ranchi when he contributed 28 runs off 131 balls in a crucial 76-run partnership with Dhruv Jurel.

That partnership brought India back from the depths of despair and ensured England didn't get a massive lead. Here's what Kuldeep stated about his batting:

"The team management told me I have a lot of batting skills but didn't put any pressure on me that I had to score runs. If I can contribute to the team in crucial situations in Test cricket, then the game changes, Vicky Paaji (Vikram Rathour) made me bat a lot."

Kuldeep has six fifties and a hundred to his name in first-class cricket. If he can improve his batting, he could be a vital cog for the Test team even away from home.