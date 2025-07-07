"I feel Gautam Gambhir gets hate unnecessarily" - Former India cricketer's massive statement after 336-run win in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has defended head coach Gautam Gambhir after the stunning 336-run win against England in the second Test at Edgbaston. With the win, the visitors have leveled the five-match series at 1-1.

Speaking on his Youtube channel 'Irfan Pathan,' the former pacer opined that Gambhir gets unnecessary hate.

"I feel Gautam Gambhir gets hate unnecessarily. No one wants the team to lose sitting there. He also wants them to win. He also wants to make decisions that benefit the team. England also made 400 in the first innings. India were at 400 and had lost six wickets and then came a 100 plus stand involving Sundar. If a similar collapse to the first Test had happened there, then it would be a leveled battle after the first innings. That opportunity was taken from England because of a big partnership. England were almost out of the game," he said. (3:43)

"The move to play Sundar worked in the batting. In bowling as well he took the important wicket of Ben Stokes when a partnership was going on. Everyone knows what he can do. These small contributions are important in the game," Irfan added.

Irfan also slammed those who criticized India's decision not to pick wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the playing 11.

"It was being said that India is not thinking about 20 wickets because Kuldeep is not playing. How did you decide it? I had posted on X that I don't think Washington playing is a negative. It is a positive. Till he doesn't bowl or bat you don't know. Till the whole team doesn't bowl how do you they don't have the ability to pick 20 wickets? They do and it is seen. You make your mind before itself, there were several questions before itself," he said. (3:01)

The third Test will be played at Lord's starting Thursday, July 10.

Irfan Pathan lauds India pacer Akash Deep for terrific performance in 2nd Test

In the same video, Irfan Pathan lauded pacer Akash Deep for his magnificent display in the second Test. Deep took four wickets in the first innings and six in the second to bowl his side to a famous victory.

"With Akash Deep it gets difficult for the batters to judge the pace. The way he got Brook out in both the innings by troubling him, brilliant bowling. I am confused with the delivery of the match. The way he got Joe Root out, he is one of the biggest batters, then he bot Brook LBW again, it was bowling of the highest quality. It is important for him to regularly bowl with the new ball for India and he showed it. Very happy, very proud. A guy from a small town is making his name on the global level. He showed that he is there and will deliver for India," he said. (5:19)

Irfan added that Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep bowled so well in tandem that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's absence was not felt that much.

