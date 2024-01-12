"I feel that he’s got the technique" - Brian Lara backs Steve Smith to be successful as opener in Test cricket

Former West Indian legend Brian Lara doesn't see Steve Smith opening the innings in Test cricket as a problem. The former captain reckons that the right-hander is accustomed to facing the new cherry and has got the technique to thrive.

After days of speculation, Smith was confirmed as the opener ahead of the Test series against the West Indies. The right-hander will take up the role for the first time in Test cricket and proactively vouched to replace David Warner, who retired from the format.

Speaking to Fox Cricket’s podcast The Follow On, Lara observed that Smith has faced the new ball quite a few times and should do well while opening the innings.

"I’m almost sure that Steve Smith would have had a part to play in that decision and you know, batting at number three (or four), you have got to have the frame of mind that you can be out there in the first over. So I don’t see it being a problem. I don’t see it being like a number six or number seven batsman getting to open, (who is) accustomed facing the ball when it’s older. So I feel that he’s got the technique. He has definitely got the mental strength to do it."

While the former Aussie captain has established himself as the best Test batter of the generation, Smith has slotted in at No.3 or 4 on all occasions. The 34-year-old averages well over 50 in both spots.

"I think that he’s most likely going to be a success" - Brian Lara

Brian Lara. (Image Credits: Getty)

Lara hopes to see the Caribbean bowlers bowl well with the new ball and not go short against Smith and Usman Khawaja. The Trinidadian added:

"I think that he’s most likely going to be a success with it as well. I hope (they don’t) because the more you bang the ball into the wicket earlier, you know, it loses its shine very early. I think that it’s an opportunity, of course depending on the surface and the atmosphere, to use the new ball. So hopefully that’s not one of the tactics that we’re going to use early. I think that’s counter-productive."

The 1st Test between Australia and West Indies begins on Wednesday, January 17 at the Adelaide Oval.

