"I feel India will open with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli"- Wasim Jaffer predicts India's playing XI for T20 World Cup 2024 clash against Ireland 

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer reckons the Men in Blue have made up their mind to open with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in their T20 World Cup encounter against Ireland on Wednesday, June 5. Jaffer feels the hint for the same was given in the warm-up fixture against Bangladesh.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal was available for selection and Virat Kohli wasn't, India still chose to open with Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson. Jaffer opined that it showed the Men in Blue wanted to have Rohit & Virat at the top and then possibly Rishabh Pant in that No. 3 role.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Wasim Jaffer had to say about India's combination:

"I feel India will open with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli against Ireland. Yashasvi Jaiswal wasn't given a chance to bat in the warm-up game. This was an indication that Jaiswal may not play. You may see Rishabh Pant bat at No.3 and then Suryakumar Yadav at No.4."

Jaffer also opined that India may play three spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav. He then picked Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh as the two specialist pacers and expects overs from Hardik Pandya and even Shivam Dube to complete the fifth bowler's quota.

Wasim Jaffer on Virat Kohli's role in T20 World Cup 2024

Virat Kohli was in incredible form in IPL 2024 as he won the Orange Cap by scoring a mammoth 741 runs. He also showed shades of adapting to the ultra-aggressive brand of modern-day T20 cricket and Wasim Jaffer feels his role will be the same for India as well. On this, the former cricketer stated:

"I don't know whether he (Kohli) will be opening or batting at No.3 (Kohli), but his role will be the same. He will try to play the aggressive brand of cricket which he did in the IPL and will also stabilize the innings when needed."

Jaffer isn't worried about whatever position Kohli bats in, thanks to the latter's incredible record in T20 World Cups. He feels Kohli will once again be the fulcrum of the Indian batting in the showpiece event.

