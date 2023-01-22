"I feel like saying Ro Superhit Sharma, Mumbai cha raja, baja raha hai baja" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma's aggressive knock

Aakash Chopra has lauded Rohit Sharma for playing an aggressive knock in India's run chase in the second ODI against New Zealand.

The Men in Blue bowled out Tom Latham and Co. for 108 after asking them to bat first in Raipur on Saturday, January 21. Rohit then smoked a 50-ball 51 as the hosts chased down the target with eight wickets and 179 deliveries to spare to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

While reflecting on India's chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra heaped praise on Rohit, elaborating:

"There was only one way New Zealand could have made a match of it, that you pick up wickets with the new ball, but nothing like that happened. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma - Rohit Sharma was the aggressor. When Rohit plays like that, I feel like saying Ro Superhit Sharma, Mumbai cha raja, baja raha hai baja."

Chopra reckons the opener would have ended his long wait for an international century had the Kiwis set India a challenging target, saying:

"The way he was batting, he would have definitely scored a century if they were chasing 250-300 because he scored 51 of the 72-run opening-wicket partnership. 51 runs off 50 balls - seven fours and two sixes."

Rohit was at his fluent best during his 51-run knock. He was trapped plumb in front of the wickets by Henry Shipley when it seemed the Indian skipper and Shubman Gill might chase down the target without being separated.

"An odd failure is absolutely acceptable and allowed" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli managed only 11 runs in the second ODI against New Zealand. [P/C: BCCI]

Chopra feels a century might be around the corner for Virat Kohli after his cheap dismissals in the first two ODIs against the Black Caps. The former Indian opener said:

"Kohli - interesting one again. He does not have consecutive twin failures but it happened. Santner dismissed him in the last match and here as well - bowled in the last match and stumped here. It means a Kohli century loading maybe in the next game. He has already scored 46, an odd failure is absolutely acceptable and allowed."

The reputed commentator concluded by praising Gill for showing the willingness to play second fiddle to Rohit, stating:

"Shubman Gill scored 200 in the last match and here he was absolutely okay to be the hero's brother, remained unbeaten on 40 till the end. Ishan Kishan was there with him, who was unbeaten on eight, and India finished a one-sided match overall."

Gill scored an unbeaten 40 off 53 deliveries, a knock studded with six fours. He was mostly content to give Rohit the strike during their 72-run opening-wicket partnership.

