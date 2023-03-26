"I feel Mumbai will lift the trophy" - Aakash Chopra on Mumbai Indians' strengths heading into WPL 2023 final against Delhi Capitals

Aakash Chopra feels the Mumbai Indians (MI) will beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the WPL 2023 final at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 26.

Meg Lanning and Co. were the first team to qualify for the final after topping the league phase in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). Harmanpreet Kaur's side made the title decider after beating the UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the Eliminator.

On the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, Chopra opined that the Mumbai Indians would likely be the first champions of the WPL, saying:

"Delhi is very close to my heart but Mumbai's team is looking better. They look slightly stronger if I do a woman-to-woman marking. I feel Mumbai will lift the trophy."

Speaking about MI's strengths, the former Indian opener highlighted how Yastika Bhatia has lifted her game in the tournament, elaborating:

"Yastika Bhatia's stature has grown. She has suddenly gone to the next level in this tournament - driving, temperament, talent, power - she has played extremely well."

Chopra added that Hayley Matthews will be dangerous at the top of the order if the match is not played on a sluggish surface, observing:

"From what I have heard, the Brabourne pitch will have grass. If the pitch has grass, Hayley Matthews comes to her own. Suddenly you will find her batting very well. She is a gun player if the ball comes onto the bat."

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Today was not Hayley Matthews day. Hope she's saving her best for the finals because we all know what happens when WI player playing for Mumbai Indians in the finals. Today was not Hayley Matthews day. Hope she's saving her best for the finals because we all know what happens when WI player playing for Mumbai Indians in the finals.

Matthews has amassed 258 runs in nine innings at a decent strike rate of 127.09. The West Indian all-rounder has also picked up 13 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 6.56.

"It is an outstanding batting lineup" - Aakash Chopra on the rest of the Mumbai Indians batters

Natalie Sciver-Brunt is the Mumbai Indians' highest run-getter in WPL 2023. [P/C: WPL/Twitter]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Mumbai Indians have greater batting depth than the Delhi Capitals, explaining:

"Then comes Natalie Sciver-Brunt - she showed in the last match what she can do. Then come Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar and Isabelle Wong. It is an outstanding batting lineup with a lot of depth as compared to Delhi."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons the Delhi Capitals could pose a bigger challenge for the Mumbai Indians if the match is played on a seamer-friendly surface, reasoning:

"If it is a green pitch, Delhi will stay in the game because Delhi's potential weakness is spin. The opposition team has three good spinners - Saika Ishaque, Amelia Kerr and Hayley Matthews."

He added:

"There is not much spin on the other side as the ball is not coming out that well from Radha Yadav's hand. Alice Capsey is a part-time off-spinner and then only Jess Jonassen is left."

The Delhi Capitals also have another spin-bowling option in the form of Poonam Yadav, although she has bowled just three overs in as many matches. Meg Lanning and Co. could play Tara Norris ahead of the leg-spinner if the Brabourne surface has more to offer for the seamers.

