"I feel it's only right to give something back" - Ben Stokes announces he will donate his match fees to Pakistan Flood appeal

England Test captain Ben Stokes announced on Twitter on Monday that he will donate his entire match fees for the upcoming series against Pakistan to the Pakistan Flood appeal.

In a lengthy statement on the micro-blogging platform, Stokes mentioned how cricket has helped him earn so much in life. The England skipper thinks that it his responsibility to give something back, which is why he has decided to donate his match fees. Ben Stokes hopes that his donations will help the flood victims.

Here's what the England skipper wrote in his statement:

"It is great to be in Pakistan for the first time for this historic series. To be back here after 17 years as a Test side is very exciting. There is a sense of responsibility amongst the playing and support group and to be there is special."

"The game has given me a lot in my life and I feel it's only right to give something back that goes far beyond cricket. I will be donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan flood appeal," he added.

Ben Stokes @benstokes38 I’m donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal I’m donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal ❤️🇵🇰 https://t.co/BgvY0VQ2GG

Stokes' tweet has received a positive response from all parts of the world. More than 37,000 fans have liked the tweet from the England captain. 5,618 Twitter users have retweeted it thus far.

Can Ben Stokes inspire England to a historic Test series win in Pakistan?

England & Pakistan Net Sessions (Image: Getty)

Next month, England will play their first Test series in Pakistan since 2005. The Ben Stokes-led outfit will be keen to continue their top form in the longest format of the game and register a series win against Pakistan.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will look to boost their chances of qualifying for the final of the ICC World Test Championship by winning the series against England.

The three-match series will start on December 1 in Rawalpindi. It will be interesting to see how the visitors perform in Pakistan.

Poll : 0 votes