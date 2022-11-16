"I feel Rishabh Pant should bat in the top 3" - Robin Uthappa on India's future path for 2024 T20 World Cup

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa believes the Men in Blue should back wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to play in the top order going forward in T20Is.

The southpaw has been far from impressive in T20Is in the middle order and has also found himself in and out of the side of late. However, Uthappa feels Pant can be utilized to his maximum potential in the top order.

The former Indian cricketer referenced Pant's performances in the Indian Premier League, which he believes speaks volumes about how effective he can be. With the next T20 World Cup set to be played in 2024, the former cricketer believes there is enough time to define the left-hander's role in the top order.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, here's what Robin Uthappa had to say about Rishabh Pant's future in his country's T20I team:

"The next World Cup is in two years' time. So keeping the conditions there in mind, I feel Rishabh Pant should bat in the top 3.

"If you look at his IPL records, his best performances have come when he has opened or when he has batted at No. 3. So, you have to give him the opportunity to become a match-winner in that position."

India need to groom new finishers: Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa reckons that Dinesh Karthik, who turns 38 next year, might no longer be in contention for the T20 World Cup 2024 pool of players. He feels there is enough time to groom young players who have the potential to be consistently successful in that position.

On this, Uthappa stated:

"I don't think Dinesh Karthik might play again in the next world cup. So you can groom the likes of Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi and Deepak Hooda in the finisher's role. Umran Malik is a bowler who should definitely play."

Rishabh Pant will get a chance to prove his ability in the coming days. He is part of the Hardik Pandya-led new-look Indian team that will tour New Zealand for a three-match T20I series beginning on November 18.

