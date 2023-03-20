"I feel it will basically be a dress rehearsal for the final" - Aakash Chopra on Mumbai Indians-Delhi Capitals WPL 2023 clash

Aakash Chopra feels the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) will be a dress rehearsal for the final.

The two sides will lock horns at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai in the evening game on Monday, March 20. While a win for the Mumbai Indians would guarantee them a place in the final, a positive result for the Delhi Capitals would leave the door open for them to book a direct spot in the title decider.

While previewing the game on the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, Chopra highlighted the significance of the match for both sides, stating:

"Mumbai and Delhi have already made it through to the final three. I feel it will basically be a dress rehearsal for the final, but today evening's game will tell us which of the two teams will qualify directly for the final."

While acknowledging that Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. annihilated Meg Lanning's side in the previous clash between the two sides, the former Indian opener expects Monday's game to be a closer affair, observing:

"In the last match between the two sides, Delhi were totally demolished. The financial capital had shaken up the political capital, they had completely blown them away but this encounter will be good."

Female Cricket @imfemalecricket



Delhi Capitals: 105-10 (18)



Meg Lanning: 43 (41)

Jemimah Rodrigues: 25 (18)

Issy Wong: 3-10



Mumbai Indians: 109-2 (15)



Yastika Bhatia: 41 (32)

Hayley Matthews: 32 (31)

Tara Norris: 1-4



#CricketTwitter #WPL2023 #DCvMI Mumbai Indians won by 8 wicketsDelhi Capitals: 105-10 (18)Meg Lanning: 43 (41)Jemimah Rodrigues: 25 (18)Issy Wong: 3-10Mumbai Indians: 109-2 (15)Yastika Bhatia: 41 (32)Hayley Matthews: 32 (31)Tara Norris: 1-4 Mumbai Indians won by 8 wickets Delhi Capitals: 105-10 (18)Meg Lanning: 43 (41)Jemimah Rodrigues: 25 (18)Issy Wong: 3-10Mumbai Indians: 109-2 (15)Yastika Bhatia: 41 (32)Hayley Matthews: 32 (31)Tara Norris: 1-4#CricketTwitter #WPL2023 #DCvMI https://t.co/I8MlAIyhKM

The Delhi Capitals were bowled out for 105 after opting to bat first at the same venue in their last meeting against the Mumbai Indians. Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews' 65-run opening-wicket partnership then almost finished the match as a contest before Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur took MI to an easy eight-wicket win with five overs to spare.

"It is necessary for Meg Lanning to get back to her run-making form" - Aakash Chopra

Meg Lanning was the Delhi Capitals' top-scorer in their previous clash against the Mumbai Indians. [P/C: WPL/Twitter]

Aakash Chopra feels Meg Lanning needs to be at the top of her game for the Delhi Capitals to challenge the mighty Mumbai Indians, saying:

"It is necessary for Meg Lanning to get back to her run-making form. Delhi is a good team, Mumbai is a better team, there is no doubt, but Mumbai also lost their last match."

Chopra concluded by stating that he is split between the two sides ahead of tonight's clash, reasoning:

"May the best team win because Delhi is my birthplace - I have spent most of my life there, and Mumbai is my workplace, where I am currently."

Lanning failed to play a substantial knock in the Delhi Capitals' previous two games. The second-placed team in the points table will want their skipper to be at her best in their pursuit of a direct entry into the final.

Poll : Who will win tonight's game? Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals 0 votes