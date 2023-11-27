"I was feeling a bit bad"- Ishan Kishan on lack of game time during 2023 World Cup

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was a part of the Indian team that went all the way to the final of the 2023 World Cup which concluded just a week ago. However, Ishan got to play just two games, scoring a total of 47 runs.

While the southpaw accepted that he did feel a bit gutted to miss out on playing most of the games, he understood what his role was in the team. Once Shubman Gill recovered from dengue and was fit to play, Ishan had to make the way out.

Here's what Ishan Kishan was quoted as saying by TOI about his mindset of dealing with being in and out of the Indian team:

"I think it is all hunger. In the World Cup, we played like a champion side, and I was missing out. I was feeling a bit bad, but you cannot help it. In international cricket, the time will come when you are not playing, but you have to stay fresh in your mind and make it count when the time comes. When you get the opportunity, you have to go for it."

Ishan Kishan on adapting to conditions

India have a total of just nine T20Is to go before the all-important T20 World Cup to be played in the West Indies and USA in June next year. Ishan Kishan understands the importance of gelling together as a team as well as trying to understand the conditions they are playing in.

On this, he stated:

"At the same time, the match (the second T20I) was fun. There was an expectation that the wicket would turn, but that did not happen because of the dew factor. Going ahead, it is important for us as a young team to analyse the wicket as soon as possible, adapt to the conditions, and play accordingly."

Ishan Kishan has been playing at No. 3 in the ongoing T20I series against Australia and has already got scores of 58 & 53 under his belt, making the most of his chances.