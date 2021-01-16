“I was feeling stripped” - Indian origin fan at the SCG reveals racism horror 

An Indian cricket fan has claimed that he was racially profiled and abused during the Sydney Test between India and Australia. The person named Krishna Kumar revealed how the security personnel at the SCG abused him after he tried to take anti-racism banners into the stadium.

Kumar attended three days of the SCG Test and has recounted his horrific experience. The Indian origin fan’s claims come after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were racially abused multiple times during the third Test.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Krishna Kumar explained what happened with him at the SCG, expressing his disappointment over the entire incident.

"I want justice. I want accountability. I was feeling stripped, feeling watched and I went there to fight racism. To me this a pure case of profiling. They changed their entire formation so the guy next to the boundary is standing right in front of me and facing me," Kumar said.

Play stopped at the SCG for more an eight minutes after allegations of abuse from the crowd #AUSvIND https://t.co/lae1ODNmwF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 10, 2021

Krishna Kumar further revealed that the incident occurred on Day 5 of the SCG Test. The fan tried to get four banners reading - "Rivalry is good, racism is not", "No racism mate", "Brown inclusion matters" and "Cricket Australia - more diversity please" inside the stadium. But he wasn’t allowed to do so, as a security official racially abused him. He was also monitored inside the SCG.

"He told me, 'If you need to address this matter, go back to where you belong. It was a very small banner. I made it out of my kids' paper roll. Why should I be stopped from addressing racism, especially at a ground where it was debatable whether it was happening or not?" Kumar added.

Authorities investigate Krishna Kumar's SCG claims

Police speaks to spectators at the SCG following a complaint from Mohammed Siraj

This was the second instance of racism reported by Krishna Kumar during the SCG Test. The fan had earlier revealed how he got racially abused when he tired waving the Indian flag at the ground.

Advertisement

"There were chants of 'curry munchers'. I was called a 'curry muncher'. The Indian team were called 'curry munchers'. That was going on loud and repeatedly," Kumar said.

Krishna Kumar registered a complaint after being targeted at the SCG. The stadium authorities announced that they will investigate the incident. A spokesperson from the SCG said that no further comments will be made on the allegations un the investigation is complete.