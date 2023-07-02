"I felt if I could score here, I could score anywhere" - Priyank Panchal recalls his favorite knock in domestic cricket

Priyank Panchal has been a household name not just in Gujarat cricket but in Indian domestic cricket over the past few years, thanks to the truckload of runs that he has scored.

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when Panchal's name didn't appear in the Indian Test squad for the West Indies tour and perhaps rightly so, as he has incredible numbers in first-class cricket.

In 111 matches, the opener has scored a staggering 7901 runs at an outstanding average of 47.02 with as many as 26 hundreds to his name. His highest score is a sensational 314* which speaks volumes about his ability to play marathon knocks.

However, speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Priyank Panchal explained why his hundred in Lahli, Haryana, remains close to his heart. He said:

"We were playing Punjab in Belgaum where I scored 314. But before that, I scored a hundred in Lahli. That gave me so much confidence as it was a tough wicket to bat on. I felt if I could score here, I could score anywhere. So because of being prepared for worst situations, it became a bit familiar for me. I scored 1300 runs, Gujarat became champions. From there I got to represent West Zone in Duleep Trophy and then perform and get into India A."

2016-17 was truly a breakout season for Priyank Panchal as he not only scored 1310 runs in the Ranji Trophy but also helped Gujarat become champions. That ended up with him also getting a call-up to India A squad. The opener spoke about the mindset shift that he had to make to achieve excellence and added:

"The best part about me that I always feel I am learning. Even today I feel the same. When you think of learning, you don't take any pressure that comes your way. So before that season (2016/17) I wasn't selected in the Duleep Trophy. I decided that if I end up being the highest run-scorer, then no one could stop me from being selected.

"So I started planning accordingly as to how I can reach that level and what areas I need to focus on. I started preparing for worst situations and while preparing, there came a phase where I knew that I could have an upper hand on the bowler."

Goal is to represent India in any format: Priyank Panchal

Priyank Panchal is yet to receive an India cap despite being close on a number of occasions. However, it is the motivation that has driven him since his early days that continues to push him to remain consistent whenever he gets a chance to score.

On this, Panchal stated:

"When I began playing professional cricket, I realized I need to have a bigger goal in order to go in a certain direction. So the goal was to represent my country in any of the formats. I still visualize how good it would be when I get that India cap. How good it will feel when the hard work of the professional journey will finally pay off."

Priyank Panchal will now be leading West Zone in the Duleep Trophy semifinal beginning on July 5.

