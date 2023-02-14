"I felt she could be in the range of 3 crores" - Aakash Chopra on UP Warriorz's acquisition of Deepti Sharma at WPL Auction 2023

Aakash Chopra reckons Deepti Sharma should have been worth at least ₹3 crore, considering the exorbitant sums bid on some of the other players at the Women's Premier League (WPL) Auction 2023.

The UP Warriorz bought the spin-bowling all-rounder for ₹2.6 crore at the auction in Mumbai on Monday, February 13. She was the second-most expensive Indian player, only behind Smriti Mandhana, who was acquired for a whopping ₹3.4 crore.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Deepti should have earned a few more bucks, reasoning:

"Deepti Sharma, I felt she could be in the range of three crores - if Smriti (Mandhana), Ashleigh Gardner and Natalie Sciver are getting three, then our Deepti will also get three because she will be the most valuable player from the Indian perspective in the upcoming edition."

The former Indian opener feels the Warriorz did a decent job as a first-time franchise, elaborating:

"I feel she will become the Warriorz's captain. They also have Alyssa Healy, Sophie Ecclestone and Grace Harris - which means they have assembled a good team. They came to an auction for the first time but made all the right moves. They picked Devika Vaidya in the end for a lot of money."

Chopra concluded by giving an 8.5 out of 10 rating to the Warriorz, highlighting that they seem to be a smart franchise.

"They started later than everyone but finished first" - Aakash Chopra on Delhi Capitals' approach at WPL Auction 2023

Jemimah Rodrigues was the Delhi Capitals' most expensive pick at the auction.

Speaking of Delhi Capitals, Chopra highlighted that the franchise followed an interesting approach, explaining:

"If we go towards Delhi - they have Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma. They have Meg Lanning and Marizanne Kapp as well. It was very interesting. They started later than everyone, it seemed they had not come at all, but finished first."

Chopra concluded by opining that the Capitals have assembled a formidable unit, observing:

"Very good team. If you see this team's balance - they have experienced Indian bowlers, two young Indian batters and two fantastic overseas players in the form of Meg Lanning and Kapp - Delhi Capitals, get prepared for a party. This team will go far, this team has the might."

The Capitals seem to be the most balanced outfit among all franchises. They have considerable depth in both the batting and bowling departments and will be one of the favorites heading into WPL 2023.

