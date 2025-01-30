"I felt respected" - Young female cricketer opens up on interaction with Virat Kohli ahead of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash

Former India captain Virat Kohli interacted with a young female cricketer Varnika after his practice session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, January 29. The veteran batter trained with the Delhi team ahead of the side's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Railways.

When Kohli was walking towards his car after practice, many fans mobbed him for autographs and pictures. He stopped and signed autographs and clicked pictures before leaving the stadium.

Opening up on her interaction with Kohli, Varnika stated that she felt respected by the star cricketer. She said during a chat with sports anchor and journalist Ravish Bisht:

"I got this autograph. It was just random (meeting Kohli). I just planned things, contacted some people here, and I just got it. It had been written in the plans. I had left home with a lot of hope. As soon as he got to know I was a player, I got the importance that cricketers get and I felt respected. He stopped suddenly, signed an autograph and clicked pictures. It was a great moment for me."

Virat Kohli is set to play his first Ranji Trophy match in more than 12 years. He last featured in the red-ball domestic tournament in November 2012, where he registered scores of 14 and 43.

After reportedly declining the offer to captain Delhi, the 36-year-old will play under Ayush Badoni's leadership. The match between Delhi and Railways will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from Thursday, January 29.

Virat Kohli will bat at No. 4 in Delhi's batting lineup in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Railways

Virat Kohli, who bats at No. 4 in India's Test lineup, will play at the same positon in Delhi batting order as well. Skipper Ayush Badoni confirmed that Kohli will be Delhi's No. 4 against Railways.

Badoni also expressed his excitement at playing alongside Rishabh Pant and Kohli in Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Speaking to reporters on the eve of the match, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter said (via Sports Tak):

"He will bat at No. 4. He has told us to be positive and express ourselves confidently. I have played against Virat bhaiyya in the IPL. It is an honor that in back to back matches I have now led Rishabh and Virat bhaiyya."

A total of 10, 000 fans are expected to visit the Arun Jaitley Stadium for Virat Kohli's domestic cricket comeback. There will be free entry for the spectators at the venue.

