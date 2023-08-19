"I felt he would wreak havoc on this pitch" - Aakash Chopra on Arshdeep Singh's slightly disappointing spell in 1st India vs Ireland T20I

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Arshdeep Singh didn't live up to his expectations in the first T20I between India and Ireland.

Arshdeep registered figures of 1/35 in four overs, conceding 22 runs in the final over of the innings, as Ireland set India a 140-run target in Dublin on Friday, August 18. The Men in Blue eventually registered a narrow two-run win via the DLS method when the match was called off due to rain, with their score reading 47/2 after 6.5 overs.

While reflecting on India's bowling in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna for making impressive comebacks. However, he wasn't too pleased with Arshdeep's bowling. He elaborated:

"Arshdeep got only one wicket. Personally, Arshdeep disappointed me a little. I felt he would wreak havoc on this pitch but that did not happen and he got hit in the end as well. I am talking in the context. Arshdeep conceded 35 runs in four overs, so you shouldn't say he got hit too much."

The former Indian opener pointed out that Washington Sundar could only do a containing job in the middle overs. He explained:

"Washington Sundar bowled three overs and went wicketless. There was a partnership developed when he was bowling. If you have to get the best from Washi, you have to give him the new ball because he does not have that much craft to pick up wickets in the middle overs."

Sundar went wicketless and conceded 19 runs in his three-over spell. Shivam Dube also bowled an over in which he gave away six runs.

"As soon as you play him across the line, he hits the ball on the pads or the stumps" - Aakash Chopra lauds Ravi Bishnoi's spell

Ravi Bishnoi bowled an impressive spell in Friday's game. [P/C: BCCI]

On the flip side, Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Ravi Bishnoi for bowling an excellent spell. He observed:

"Ravi Bishnoi - I like this bowler a lot. He bowls within the three stumps. He is playing in Ireland, the Irish won't play spin that well, and as soon as you play him across the line, he hits the ball on the pads or the stumps."

Chopra reckons the wrist-spinner can be a long-term prospect for India in T20I cricket if he is handled properly. He stated:

"He showed that by doing it not once but twice. He is a quality bowler, a wicket-taker, and I feel he will have a long career in T20s. If he is used well, he is an asset, without a shadow of doubt."

Bishnoi registered figures of 2/23 in his four overs. He first castled Paul Stirling and then trapped Mark Adair in front of the wickets, with the third umpire reversing the on-field umpire's original not-out decision.

