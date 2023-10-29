"I was having flashbacks" - Josh Inglis on running out James Neesham in AUS vs NZ 2023 World Cup clash

Australian keeper-batter Josh Inglis has revealed that he was reminded of the 2019 World Cup run-out affected by Jos Buttler to dismiss Martin Guptill at Lord's during the 2023 World Cup clash against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Saturday. The England-born cricketer admitted that it was funny to remember that at that stage of the fixture.

The West Australia keeper did a sensational job to help run James Neesham out on the second-last ball of the innings as he threatened to guide the Kiwis to their 389 target. Neesham couldn't complete the second run as Inglis broke the stumps after Marnus Labuschagne's promising throw from mid-wicket.

Australia eventually sneaked home by five runs.

Speaking after the match, here's what Inglis said about the moment, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"In the back of my mind, I was having flashbacks to the World Cup final when Jason Roy threw the ball (to Buttler). When I was diving, I was like, 'I've seen this before somewhere.' So that was pretty funny.

"But I was just trying to work out where the batter was in my peripheral (vision) and just collect the ball and get it to the stumps as quickly as possible."

Neesham walked in after Glenn Phillips was dismissed for 12. He kept the Black Caps in the contest despite losing Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner under his watch. The seam-bowling all-rounder leaked 27 runs in an over earlier in the match, which likely proved to be decisive.

"He had to get rid of it as quick as possible" - Josh Inglis on Marnus Labuschagne

(L-R): Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, and Mitchell Marsh. (Credits: Twitter)

The 28-year-old lauded Labuschagne for stopping the throw from the deep and redeeming himself from unsuccessfully catching Trent Boult. On this, he added:

"He had to get rid of it as quick as possible. I thought (Labuschagne) came back really well (after) that catch that he took but was unfortunately six. The mindset to stop that boundary and then get that throw in like he did, it was huge for us, so fair play to Marn."

The win against New Zealand made it four successive victories for Australia, while the Kiwis have now lost two on the trot.