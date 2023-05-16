"I did get an Apple watch from Nita Ambani" - Nat Sciver-Brunt 

England women's cricket team star batter Nat Sciver-Brunt has disclosed that Mumbai Indians (MI) co-owner Nita Ambani gifted her a branded watch during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023.

MI roped Sciver-Brunt during the inaugural WPL 2023 auction held in February. The England all-rounder's services were auctioned for a sum of INR 3.20 crore (£320,000), which was the second-highest fee for an overseas player.

Sciver-Brunt finished as the second most run-getter for WPL 2023 - 332 runs in 10 games - only behind Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Meg Lanning (345). She remained unbeaten on 60 in the final against DC as MI won by seven wickets in the 132-run chase to emerge as the inaugural champions.

Speaking to BBC about buying luxuries from her WPL earnings and the special gift received from MI co-owner Nita Ambani, Sciver-Brunt said:

"I've just bought a new phone and a watch, not much. I am a bit tight really. I did get an Apple watch as well but that was from [Mumbai Indians owner] Mrs Ambani."

"I have felt closer [to Australia] than I have before" - Nat Sciver-Brunt

England and Australia will lock horns next month in the Women's Ashes comprising one Test, three T20 Internationals and three ODIs.

The one-off Test will be played in Nottingham between June 22 and 26. The T20I series will be played from July 1 to 8 in Birmingham and London. The three ODI matches will be held in Bristol, Southampton and Taunton from July 12 to 18.

England haven't won the last four Women's Ashes against Australia and speaking on facing their rivals, Nat Sciver-Brunt said:

"Since the [2022] Ashes in my mind I have felt closer [to Australia] than I have before in terms of skill. It is just whether we can do it in the pressure moments."

"In tournaments it goes the same. We do really well, there's a pressure game [ending in defeat] and from that you learn but you don't get to learn because the tournament has finished."

Sciver-Brunt has scored 1474 runs against Australia in 50 matches across all formats, including seven half-centuries and two centuries.

