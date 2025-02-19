“I would have given India a 90 had Bumrah been there” - R Ashwin reviews India’s chances at 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India cricketer R Ashwin shared his observations for the Men In Blue ahead of their 2025 Champions Trophy opening clash. Rohit Sharma and his troops are set to begin their campaign against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20, in Dubai.

Ad

Talking in a video on his YouTube channel, Ashwin reviewed India's chances at the 2025 Champions Trophy. The all-rounder reflected that he would have given the Men In Blue a rating of 90 points had Jasprit Bumrah not been ruled out, adding that they are a totally different side with him present.

Ashwin also expressed his concern for the Indian team, stating that since they are playing all their 2025 Champions Trophy group-stage games in Dubai, the toss will be a crucial factor.

Ad

Trending

"I'll give them 85. I would given India a 90 had Bumrah been there because India is completely different with him in the mix. The only concern for India in my view is that all their games are in Dubai. Let's say we lose all three tosses and are put into bat first because it's chalk and cheese between day and night at this venue. So if opponents bat under lights, this 85 might start dropping," he said.

Ad

Harshit Rana, who made his ODI debut in the recently concluded home series against England, replaced Bumrah in the squad for the marquee ICC event. Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh are the other two frontline pacers in the squad.

Ashwin rates India's opponents in Group A ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy

Ashwin also rated the other three teams in India's group for the 2025 Champions Trophy. India are placed in Group A alongside hosts Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand.

Ad

The former Indian all-rounder gave New Zealand a rating of 85 as well. The Kiwis recently participated in the tri-nation series in Pakistan and won the tournament being unbeaten with most of their batters displaying solid form.

However, he did not rate the other two teams in India's group highly. As for hosts Pakistan, Ashwin gave them a rating of just 55. For Bangladesh, it was even lower as he rated them only 40 ahead of the start of the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback