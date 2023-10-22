"I did go and apologize immediately and after the game" - Heinrich Klaasen on his animated roar towards Mark Wood after reaching century

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen said that he apologized during and after the match to Mark Wood for the manner of his celebration upon reaching his fourth ODI century in the 2023 World Cup clash in Mumbai on October 21.

Klaasen struck a magnificent straight six followed by a boundary at the short fine-leg region off Mark Wood in consecutive deliveries to reach his maiden World Cup century off 61 balls. In the heat of the battle, Klaasen punched the air and swung his bat in celebration on Wood's face.

Speaking post-game on the reaction to reaching his century, Heinrich Klaasen regretted his actions, for which he apologized to Wood immediately and later.

"I did go and apologise [to Wood] immediately and after the game," Klaasen said. "But he did hit me twice on the foot, which is hurting quite a bit. I'm sorry for him and the English boys but it's pure emotion that came out and sometimes it's difficult to control. I spoke to him after the game and hopefully everything is sorted."

The batting carnage powered the Proteas to a massive 399/7 in their 50 overs, with Mark Wood at the receiving end, conceding 76 in his seven overs without a wicket.

In reply, England surrendered meekly to be bowled out for a dismal 170 to suffer their worst defeat in terms of margin by 229 runs.

"Don't think he needed to celebrate in Mark Wood's face" - Jos Buttler on Heinrich Klaasen

England skipper Jos Buttler admitted that Heinrich Klaasen's celebration went slightly overboard but credited the South African for recognizing the same and apologizing.

With the perfect platform laid by Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen, Klaasen and Marco Jansen gave the finishing touches with their 151-run sixth-wicket partnership off 76 balls.

Speaking post-game on Heinrich Klaasen's celebrations on Mark Wood's face, Buttler accepted the batter's apology and dismissed any ill feelings.

"I think he was obviously emotional to score 100. I don't think he needed to celebrate in Mark Wood's face and credit to him, he recognized that a couple of seconds after and he apologized. They played a great knock and I think he apologized straight away so there's no ill feelings there," Buttler said.

Expand Tweet

With the hammering, England dropped to ninth on the points table with a horrendous net run rate, losing three of their four games.

The defending champions have an uphill task, with a virtual must-win situation in their remaining five games, to garner any hopes of qualifying for the semi-final.

Jos Buttler's side will take on Sri Lanka in their next outing of the 2023 World Cup at Bengaluru on Thursday, October 26.