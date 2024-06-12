"I would go and ask the captain this question" - Kapil Dev on Rohit Sharma not handing the new ball to Jasprit Bumrah in the 2024 T20 World Cup 

Former India skipper Kapil Dev questioned Rohit Sharma regarding his decision not to hand over the new ball to spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. The ace pacer has been introduced into the attack later on in the powerplay, with Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh sharing the new ball.

A similar trend was observed in the 2023 ODI World Cup as well as the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. In the former, it was the duo of Shami and Siraj who kickstarted India's innings with the ball. Playing under Hardik Pandya in the recent campaign for the Mumbai Indians (MI), the pacer was held back in the powerplay more often than not.

Bumrah has proved to be impactful regardless of the role offered by the team. He has won the player of the match two matches in a row for India in the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup.

"The next time I would go and ask the captain this question because to know about their thought process, I'd need to be among them. We can assume from the outside but by whatever amount of cricket I have played or seen, he needs to bowl the first over. He is a wicket-taking bowler. If you make him second or third change or make him bowl the fifth and sixth over, the game can slip out of your hands," Kapil said on ABP News.

So better to have that positive mindset from the very beginning. This is not a Test match. This is T20. The quicker you take wickets, the more pressure it puts on the opposition. So if Bumrah opens the bowling and picks up a couple of wickets upfront in a two-over spell, then the other team will always struggle. And then life becomes earlier for your other bowlers. Sometimes Bumrah will also get hit but the belief should be to plan with a positive mindset," he elaborated.

Bumrah's spell proved to be the difference-maker for India in their six-run win over Pakistan recently. The spearhead finished with figures of 3-14, and was adjudged player of the match for his efforts.

"He has proved all of us wrong" - Kapil Dev on Bumrah sustaining with an unorthodox action

Jasprit Bumrah's future as a consistent all-format player was in serious doubt due to recurring injury concerns. Several former players and experts opined that his bowling action, which puts a lot of load on his body, is not sustainable in the long run.

Bumrah was out of action for almost a year and missed the 2022 T20 World Cup and the 2023 IPL in the process. However, after undergoing surgery and rehab, he has been bowling consistently and with great success.

"We didn't think he would be able to play so much cricket. We felt it would be difficult because of his action and the way he runs, the pressure it puts on his body and shoulders. But he has proved all of us wrong and even proven that by this action itself, I can show become the best bowler in the world. Sometimes you have to pay the price, but if it comes through a loss, it's tough," Kapil Dev added.

Bumrah will be next seen in action when Team India take on co-hosts USA in New York on Wednesday, June 12.

