"I could go from being captain of the best Aussie team to the worst" - Pat Cummins reflects on next few months of Test cricket

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins has said that the next few months will be a true test of his leadership skills. The right-arm speedster reckons he could go from being the captain of the best Australian team to the worst.

Australia have a gruelling 2023 schedule, starting with a four-Test tour of India in February and an away Ashes series in June. They haven't won a Test series in India since 2004, while their last series victory in England was in 2001.

Speaking to The Age, Cummins said ahead of the upcoming India tour:

"I could go from being captain of the best Aussie team to the worst. These are the biggest 10 Tests you’ll ever play in your career, and we’re doing it in the next four months."

The 29-year-old recalled how he thought he wasn't fit for captaincy, given the worrying thoughts he had initially:

"I hate this. I think I’ve made a mistake. That first spell was terrible. I didn’t bowl particularly well. My mind was worried about field placements and other things. Then I bowled another spell, and I was fine. But it made me understand why other people thought I shouldn’t take the captaincy on."

Cummins made his Test captaincy debut in Brisbane in the 2021-22 Ashes series, becoming the first bowler since Ray Lindwall in 1956 to lead Australia in Test cricket. He marked the occasion with a fifer as Australia bowled England out for 147 on day one and went on to win the Test.

"He said to get out of the way and let the bowlers shine" - Pat Cummins on Steve Waugh's advice

Pat Cummins (Image Credits: Getty)

Reflecting on Steve Waugh's advice on letting the bowlers take control of the field settings, the New South Wales speedster said that he has changed a lot to keep things simple. He added:

"He (Waugh) said to get out of the way and let the bowlers shine. I asked when to make big fielding changes, and he said the bowlers know what fields they want most of the time. If you don’t give it to them, they get angry anyway. I’m just trying to keep things simple."

Cummins continued:

"Over the last 12 months, I’ve stripped away some of the things that have been done in the past, just for the sake of being done. Extra meetings, extra training sessions."

Pat Cummins has captained Australia in 13 Tests, winning eight and losing one and is yet to lose a series.

