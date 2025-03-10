"I am not going anywhere" - Rohit Sharma shuts down retirement rumors after Champions Trophy 2025 triumph

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma firmly shut down retirement rumors after the Men in Blue won their third Champions Trophy by beating New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The right-handed batter opened up about it during the press conference that took place after the fixture.

Before the final, a handful of media reports claimed that Rohit will retire from one-dayers following the eight-team tournament, with Virat Kohli also joining him. Kohli hugging left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja after his bowling spell in the final also fuelled retirement rumors around the all-rounder.

Speaking at the presser, Rohit stated, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"I want to clarify that I am not going anywhere, I am not retiring from this format, just to make sure that no rumors are spread going forward."

The skipper hadn't fired in the entire tournament but came good on the night of the final. Rohit lead from the front with 76 to break the back of the 252-run-chase after the bowlers did an outstanding job. KL Rahul (34*) and Shreyas Iyer (48) also made vital contributions to the cause.

"He picks the right shots to play under pressure situations" - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul

KL Rahul. (Image Credits: Getty)

When asked about KL Rahul's performance, Rohit credited the keeper-batter for not wilting under pressure and believes that the batters' collective effort has been one to cherish. The Nagpur-born cricketer said at the post-match presentation:

"Again, a very solid mind. He never gets overawed by pressure around him. That's one of the reasons why we wanted to have him in the middle phase, to try and finish off games for us. He picks the right shots to play under pressure situations, which obviously allows the other guys batting around him to come and play freely. For example, Hardik came out and played some really good shots in both games that gave us some freedom. Overall the batsmanship shown by all our batters throughout the tournament was superb."

Rachin Ravindra was named the Player of the Series for his 263 runs and three wickets.

