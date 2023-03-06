"I am going with RCB" - Aakash Chopra predicts a win for Smriti Mandhana and Co. in WPL 2023 clash against Mumbai Indians

Aakash Chopra has predicted a win for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 clash at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 6.

RCB head into their second game of the tournament on the back of a 60-run loss to the Delhi Capitals a day earlier at the same venue. MI, on the other hand, registered an emphatic 143-run win in the WPL 2023 opener against the Gujarat Giants on Saturday.

While previewing Monday's game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Smriti Mandhana and Co. would upset the in-form Harmanpreet Kaur's side, saying:

"Bangalore are coming after losing the first match. The match will be in Brabourne, where RCB have played previously but Mumbai haven't. If you do woman-to-woman marking, you will feel the scale is tilted towards Mumbai but I am going with RCB."

The former Indian opener feels that while Mandhana needs to score runs for RCB, Ellyse Perry should be given a bigger role with the ball, elaborating:

"From Bangalore's point of view, Smriti has to score runs and not get out against an off-spinner because Hayley Matthews will bowl against her, I have no doubt in my mind. Sophie Devine needs runs and they should give a slightly bigger role to Ellyse Perry - get her to bowl a little more."

Mandhana scored a 23-ball 35 in Sunday's game before falling prey to an off-spinner in the form of Alice Capsey. Perry bowled only three overs in the game, including just one in the powerplay.

"Mumbai Indians' top-order batting is looking unbelievably good" - Aakash Chopra

Harmanpreet Kaur starred with the bat in Mumbai Indians' win against the Gujarat Giants. [P/C: WPL/Twitter]

Chopra highlighted that the Mumbai Indians have a formidable top six, observing:

"Mumbai Indians' top-order batting is looking unbelievably good, where you will have Hayley Matthews along with Yastika Bhatia and then Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr and after that Pooja Vastrakar."

The reputed commentator feels the captain winning the toss should field first, reasoning:

"The pitch tends to be extremely flat, so runs will be scored once again. I believe whoever wins the toss should bowl first and try to chase later because if you get to bat first, you will have to score 200 or else the runs can be chased."

The Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals won the first two matches of WPL 2023 while batting first, with both posting 200-plus totals. The Gujarat Giants failed to defend a 170-run target in the last game, with dew helping the UP Warriorz's cause during the chase.

