"I was going to stick to my strengths" - Mitchell Starc laments focusing on economy rates instead of wickets

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc revealed that sticking to his strengths has done him a world of good in the ongoing 2023 Ashes series. The left-arm paceman reflected that focusing on economy rates over wickets has hurt his chances of taking wickets in the past.

Starc's selection for the second Test at Lord's raised some eyebrows after leaking high runs for minimal wickets in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. However, the 33-year-old took six scalps at Lord's to lead Australia to a 43-run win. He backed it up with seven wickets in the third Test at Headingley, including a fifer in the second innings.

Starc revealed how he vowed to stick to his strengths in this Ashes tour and that the defensive approach only helped them in retaining the Ashes urn. As quoted by Perth Now, he underlined:

"I said early doors that I wasn't going to change the way I approach my cricket to fit in. I was going to stick to my strengths and I've done that this tour. There was a big (focus) on economy rates last time. We all bought into that and that was something that worked really for us to retain the Ashes then."

The New South Wales speedster opined that keeping a good economy rate meant he lost some air speed, elaborating:

"It affected my approach certainly going back to Australia and losing some air speed. It took away from some of my strengths and some of the roles that I play in our attack. I wasn't going to change that this time and if that meant I didn't play, so be it. I was going to stick to my strengths and what I bring to the attack."

The veteran bowler was indeed head and shoulders ahead of other Aussie bowlers in the 4th innings at Headingley. On a lifeless pitch, his speed made the difference for Australia, especially when he plucked Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow in consecutive overs.

"There are going to be some funky fields" - Mitchell Starc

Starc further stated that Australia have to set unconventional fields based on England's style of playing and that his strategy is to attack the stumps. He added:

"The way I go about my bowling doesn't change too much, red ball, white ball, pink ball, I'm still going to try to attack and take wickets. They're coming a bit harder, there are going to be some funky fields based on the way they're playing their cricket. Naturally I'm slightly fuller than others, I hit the stumps a little bit more."

After a narrow three-wicket loss at Headingley, Australia will be keen to seal the series in the 4th Test in Manchester.

