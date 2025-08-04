"I have not got a crystal ball" - England star player makes cheeky comment on roller's impact ahead of Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

England ace batter Joe Root issued a blunt response over the prospects of a heavy roller aiding the team's chances in the dying stages of the run chase in the fifth Test against India at The Oval. The hosts will avail the chance to use the roller ahead of Day 5 of the match after rain forced an early close on the penultimate day, with Ollie Pope and co. only 35 runs away from the 374-run target.

The batting have the provision of using a roller on the pitch at the start of the day's play or prior to the commencement of an innings. The constant use of the roller and the natural drying out and release of moisture meant that the pitch lost its green tinge, and improved for batting as the game progressed.

With the new ball just a couple of overs away, and a well-rested Indian seam attack aiming for one final push, England will need the roller to work in their favor, and ensure that the pitch flattens out as much as possible.

Root admitted that he has no idea as to how much of an impact the roller will make on Day 5 in England's favor.

"I have not got a crystal ball unfortunately (on whether roller would help England on Day 5), but it has made an impact so far throughout this game. Hopefully it works in our favor and flatten things out," Root said during the press conference after Day 4 (via Times of India).

he ace batter further stated that England are in a solid position to polish off the remaining runs and clinch the series on Day 5.

"I'd like to think that we are going to (win the series). We have got what we need to get across the line tomorrow. It's been one hell of a series, one hell of a journey. The confidence in the dressing room, clearly we feel we have got the players to get us across the line. I think we are in for a great day tomorrow," he added.

England have the pair of Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton at the crease, with the duo of Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue to follow. Although Chris Woakes was not slated to play a further role in the Test after dislocating his shoulder on Day 1, he might step in to bat, if required.

"Clearly, he is in a huge amount of pain" - Joe Root on the chances of Chris Woakes batting for England on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

England veteran player Chris Woakes was spotted towards the end of Day 4 at the venue with his jersey on, and his arm in a sling. He might have to battle the injury and come in as the last player if the hosts manage to lose three more wickets in the last stage of the run chase.

Root mentioned that the pacer is dealing with a lot of pain, but is willing to put his body on the line for the team.

"I've not seen him (Woakes) practice yet. Clearly, he is in a huge amount of pain. But, it just shows as we have seen from other guys within this series, Pant playing with a broken foot, and guys taking all sorts of blows here and there. It means a huge amount to him and it just shows the character and the person that he is, that he is willing to put the body on the line. Hopefully, he does not have to," Root said.

At Stumps on Day 4, England finished with 339-6, 35 runs away from the target. The hosts will win the series 3-1, if they score the remaining runs, while India can level the series 2-2, if they pick the remaining wickets.

Gokul Nair

