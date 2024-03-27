"I got to look at both Mahi bhai and Ruturaj these days for instructions" - Deepak Chahar

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar has revealed that nowadays he has got to look at both former skipper MS Dhoni and new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad for any instructions while bowling.

Replying to Sunil Gavaskar's question about whom he looks at for the fielding instructions after the change in CSK's leadership, the 31-year-old said (via the official broadcasters Jio Cinema),

"I got to look at Mahi (MSD) bhai and at Ruturaj - both of them these days for field placements and all. So there is a bit of confusion about where to look now but Ruturaj is doing well and he is leading the way."

Highlighting the advantages of the newly introduced rule in the 2024 IPL, which allows a bowler to bowl two bouncers in an over instead of one, Chahar asserted that the new playing conditions will not let the batters anticipate the bowler’s move, He opened up by saying,

"Earlier, if you bowled a bouncer in the first 2-3 balls, batters were always ready for a full-length ball, but this new rule with two bouncers allowed in an over, it helps all the pacers. There’s bounce always, but there’s not much dew around at the moment. The ball grips and bounces in such conditions."

CSK continue their winning run in the 2024 IPL with a huge win over Gujarat Titans

After being asked to bat first, the Chennai Super Kings got off to a flyer as southpaw Rachin Ravindra's blitzkrieg, 46(26), which included six fours and three sixes, helped them score 62 runs for the first wicket partnership within the powerplay.

A responsible innings from skipper Ruturaj and a quickfire half-century from Shivam Dube ensured that the hosts finished their innings at 206-6 in 20 overs.

Chasing a daunting target of 207 runs for their second successive victory of this season, the Gujarat Titans lost both their openers inside five overs. Local boy Sai Sudharsan yet again top scored for Shubman Gill's men with a 31-ball 37-run knock but it wasn't enough for the 2022 IPL winners, who eventually lost the fixture by a huge margin of 63 runs.

Expand Tweet

Next up, the Titans will be hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, March 31 while the Men in Yellow will be facing the Delhi Capitals on the same day in Visakhapatnam at 7.30 pm IST.