"I got a schooling after I got out in the second ODI" - Shubman Gill dedicates maiden one-day ton to father

Shubman Gill starred with the bat in the third ODI as India registered a clean sweep over Zimbabwe on Monday, August 22. The tourists defeated the hosts by 13 runs at the Harare Sports Club to win the series 3-0.

Gill played a magnificent knock of 130 runs off just 97 balls to put the Men in Blue in the driver's seat after KL Rahul opted to bat first. He batted for 145 minutes and struck 15 boundaries and one six to register his maiden ODI hundred.

The Punjab-born batter dedicated the special feat to his father, who has been his personal coach since childhood. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Gill said:

"My father has been my primary coach. I got a schooling after I got out in the second ODI, so I dedicate this to him."

Gill was in top form throughout his knock, piercing the gap with perfection. Throwing light on his plans while batting, Gill stated:

"I was just trying to minimise my dot-ball percentage. I tried to hit the gaps as much as possible. When I went in, there were a couple of bowlers bowling good. It was crucial to get through that. Once we were settled, we knew we could attack."

The 22-year-old had a fabulous outing in the recently concluded series, finishing as the highest run-scorer with 245 runs in three games at an average of 122.50.

"The bat was pretty good" - Shubman Gill on his willow

Gill's bat made sounds as the balls raced on to the boundaries after hitting the willow. The right-handed batter jokingly stated that he changed the bat after reaching his half-century to save it for the next game.

"The bat was pretty good. That's why I changed it after my 50, I wanted to save it," Gill concluded.

Shubman Gill, however, has not been picked in India's Asia Cup squad, which will get underway on August 27. Rohit Sharma and Co. will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

