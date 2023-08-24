"I was on the ground for literally 92 overs"- Gautam Gambhir on why he couldn't celebrate 2011 World Cup win with Indian team

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir explained the reasoning behind why he wasn't able to enjoy the 2011 World Cup triumph on the night of the final. He scored a sensational 97 but had to bat for almost 42 overs, including the 50 overs that he was in the field before.

While Gambhir was delighted that he helped India win the World Cup, he was physically exhausted and had no energy left to party with the rest of the team.

Speaking to RevSportz, here's what Gautam Gambhir had to say about his condition after the final:

"I don’t think people realize that I was on the ground for literally 92 overs of the final. I was out there batting for 41-42 overs of our innings. The truth is, after I got out and went back to the change room, I was exhausted. Drained completely. So while I was massively happy and emotionally invested in the celebrations, physically I was exhausted. We had a team celebration late in the night, and while I went there for a few minutes, I just came to my room and crashed. I did nothing else because I was fatigued."

Gambhir further added:

"However, when I went home the next day, it was a very proud moment with family. Seeing my mother so happy was very pleasing. It was a very touching celebration at home, and I felt good seeing the smiles on people’s faces."

Gautam Gambhir on being charged up for the 2011 World Cup final

Gautam Gambhir doesn't feel India lost the 2003 final due to the players being a bit too charged up. He claimed that they all were charged up in the 2011 World Cup as well, and explained the importance of having that intensity in such a big game.

On this, he stated:

"You are playing a World Cup final. The stakes are at their highest. If you aren’t charged, then there is something wrong. We were all charged up for the 2011 World Cup as well. Zaheer Khan bowled a fantastic spell up front, and that’s what helped set the tempo. Each one of us wanted to do well in front of our home fans, and win the tournament. When you play high-pressure sport, you have to have the intensity. If you don’t, you can never do well at that level."

Gautam Gambhir fell just three runs short of a well-deserved World Cup hundred, but he has no regrets about it.