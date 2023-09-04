"I guess Next Bumrah is a batter for sure!" - Fans react as Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesh announce the birth of their child

Team India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan welcomed their firstborn child, a baby boy, on Monday. The couple also revealed the name of the boy as Angad Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah left the Indian camp in Kandy and returned to Mumbai after the match against Pakistan on Saturday to be with his wife on the special occasion. He will miss today's Group match of Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal for the same reason.

The ace pacer took to his official Instagram handle to share the great news with fans earlier in the morning. Bumrah shared a picture of him and his wife holding the hand of their son and expressed his happiness with a caption:

"Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it ❤️ - Jasprit and Sanjana

After learning about the good news, fans showered love on the couple and their baby boy Angad by sharing warm wishes on Twitter. Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The obvious replacement will be Mohammed Shami: Wasim Jaffer on Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for Nepal match

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer picked Mohammed Shami as his replacement for Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian playing XI for the match against Nepal on Monday, September 3. He also opined that Shardul Thakur should continue to feature in the side to give some depth to the batting order.

Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo:

"The obvious replacement will be Mohammed Shami, and I want Shardul Thakur to play as well because I am seeing him play against Pakistan because we need somebody to bat at No. 8. There are question marks about Mohammed Shami. He hasn't played ODI cricket for a while (about) whether he can bowl 10 overs. I don't know if he'll get to bowl 10 overs against Nepal, but it is the obvious change that we will get to see."

He added:

"I am hoping India win the toss and they get to bat, so the top order gets to spend some time in the middle and score some runs, and get some confidence, even though it's against Nepal, but runs against your name always help. The top order didn't fire."

Do you agree with Wasim Jaffer's views above? Let us know your opinion in the comments section.