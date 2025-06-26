"I have a hairline fracture but I am not going to go for the scans" - Cheteshwar Pujara's wife reveals shocking story from 2020-21 BGT

Team India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara's wife, Puja Pabari, revealed a shocking story from the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series. The duo recently featured in a conversation on ESPNCricinfo.

Puja narrated how no one had given the team any chance in the lead up to the series.

"We had to leave because my sister was getting married just before the start of the second practice game. I gave him my two piece advice. I dont think they will allow you to score freely because they have studied your game. But just survive. Having said that, I left for India and it was everywhere in the news that we would lose 4-0," she said. (29:35)

After a defeat in the opening Test, India bounced back with a win in the second game in Melbourne to level the series.

Puja spoke about the conversations she had with her husband after the Melbourne Test, revealing how Cheteshwar Pujara had a fractured finger. But he did not let anyone know as the series was on the line. She added:

"The Melbourne Test happened after that and India won the Test match. The conversations he was having with me was there are lot of injuries happening and I want to contribute. There was a lot fire in him to do well. After the Melbourne Test I remember he told me I think I have a hairline fracture here but I am not going to go for the scans. He's like no the team is having lot of injuries and I cannot afford to get injured. Now I am getting my rhythm back and raring to go. It was so scary as the body blows had started coming. The good thing was as a team they were so motivated."

She then went on to speak about how she felt during the Brisbane Test as Cheteshwar Pujara took multiple blows to his body.

"Then comes Brisbane. I was sweating and shivering at the same time. They played so well even though he had the body blows. The calmness on his face was like I will fight you and it gave me so much of pride. The Gabba Test is remembered and with him playing such a role, it gave me pride," she said.

Cheteshwar Pujara, adding to the conversation, revealed his plan of trying to protect his finger and bat. He said:

"The second Test match, when I had some injuries in my index finger, that was the time I felt that even if I have the fracture, I will protect my finger and carry on playing because I did not have the room to miss out on an important series. I did not disclose that much even within the team. Only the captain and physio knew that I had an injury. She even wrote in the book that I had a fracture," he recalled. (36:13)

India went on to win the Brisbane Test by three wickets to win the series 2-1.

Cheteshwar Pujara reveals his mindset while batting during the Brisbane Test

India were chasing 328 runs in the fourth innings for a win in the Brisbane Test with the series on the line. Cheteshwar Pujara, in the same conversation, gave an insight into his mindset and how he was determined to ensure he stayed at the pitch.

"It was a state of mind where you are not worrying about what is happening around you. There were lot of body blows but I was aware that since the series was on the line it was the most important phase of the series. I knew that if I can handle it then our time will come. So I had to resist myself and not think about the blows and just try and face each and every ball. The blows were because of the pitch. If I was playing on another pitch I could have left a few balls. But that was a pitch where from back of length the ball was rising more and I could not judge the bounce," he said. (37:21)

"It was the fifth day. I knew that the conditions will improve once the ball gets older. My strategy was to try and not play those balls as those were rising deliveries. You might nick one or it may hit your gloves and you can get caught somewhere else. So my strategy was very simple that I'll take it on my body and there will be a time where I can play my natural game," he added.

Cheteshwar Pujara, holding one end, made a crucial 211-ball 56 while others around him played key knocks to take India over the line.

