"I was too hard on myself" - When Gautam Gambhir credited a South African legend for his stupendous batting form

Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir saw a number of ups and downs during his international career. He was the side's top-scorer in the 2007 T20 World Cup final as well as the 2011 ODI World Cup final. However, there were also many phases when he was out of the reckoning due to his poor form. The southpaw was seen as someone who was too hard on himself and hence wasn't very consistent.

The former India batter, however, had a phenomenal year in Test cricket in 2008. In eight matches (16 innings) during the year, he notched up 1,134 runs at an average of 70.87, with three hundreds and six fifties, which included a best of 206. Speaking to news agency PTI in December 2008, Gambhir credited then head coach Gary Kirsten for his batting form. The southpaw commented:

"I was too hard on myself. I wasn't too relaxed and it used to tie me up in knots on occasion. Gary helped me be at ease with myself. I now take it as it comes. Gary has helped me understand my game a lot better... When you are confident, you can switch your game according to the situation."

A former South African opening batter, Kirsten was head coach of the Indian team from 2008 to 2011. He signed off from his role on a high as the Men in Blue lifted the 2011 ODI World Cup at home under MS Dhoni's leadership. Gambhir contributed 97 off 122 balls in India's win in the final against Sri Lanka.

Gautam Gambhir had a prolific run in Test cricket in 2008 and 2009

After from his impressive performances in white-ball cricket, Gambhir enjoyed stellar years in Test cricket in 2008 and 2009. In 2008, the southpaw scored 104 against Australia in Mohali, 206 on his home ground (Delhi) also against the Aussies, and 179 & 97 against England in Mohali.

In 2009, Gambhir played five Tests and smashed 727 runs at an average of 90.87, with four hundreds. He scored 137 and 167 against New Zealand in Napier and Wellington respectively, and 114 and 167 against Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad and Kanpur respectively.

