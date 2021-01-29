 "I could hardly afford to eat lunch" - Josh Philippe opens up on emotional journey to international cricket

Australia's exciting wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe has opened up about his journey from a broke 19-year-old to one of the top-scorers in the Big Bash League 2020-21.

Seeing his domestic dream waning, Josh Philippe went to the UK to play for Newcastle Cricket Club in 2017. Thousands of kilometers away from home, Phillipe found it difficult to make ends meet. However, he didn't let it show it in his batting and smashed over 1,300 runs for the club at an average of almost 60.

Interacting with cricket.com.au, Josh Philippe said his fearless attitude comes from the arduous time he spent in England.

"I wasn't part of any WA squad then and I almost felt like the dream of playing state cricket was slipping away. It is quite amazing to think back to then – I had 20 pounds in my wallet … I could hardly afford to eat lunch. It definitely made me the player I am today," said Philippe.

The 23-year-old added:

"Just going away and not being a part of any system and just working my game out for myself. That's where I think I got that fearless approach that I play with now. Over there it was almost like the result doesn't matter. I'm just going to go out, play my brand of cricket and have fun and if I get out, I get out – who cares? No one is going to judge you as a bloke based on your cricket performances. I just happened to do really well over there and I feel like that mentality just stuck with me."

That England stint caught the attention of many teams and Philippe signed a contract with the Sydney Sixers. Currently in the tournament, he is the top-scorer among glovemen and second-highest overall. In 14 innings, the young gun has made 454 runs at an average of 32.43. .

"Stoked to be a part of the squad" - Josh Philippe

Josh Philippe was named in Australia's T20 squad for a series against New Zealand next month. He was also unanimously picked in the official BBL XI of the year.

Talking about the future, Josh Philippe exuded confidence in his ability to play anywhere in the batting order and added that his next goal is the T20 World Cup in India in 2021.

"The dream is to play for Australia so whatever the role is, I will take it with both hands. I did start playing for the Sixers batting at six and had a bit of success there so if that's the role I get, I definitely feel like I can do that. I think I play spin pretty well as well … I'm just stoked to be a part of the squad. I would love to think I can push for that T20 World Cup side at the end of the year," said Philippe.