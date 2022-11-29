"I have learned from him and will continue to learn from him" - Naseem Shah hails 'legend' James Anderson

Young Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has stated that he is keen to keep learning from England's legendary seamer James Anderson. The teenage cricketer hailed the Englishman's longevity, which is evidenced by his desire to keep himself fit.

Anderson, who toured Pakistan 17 years ago, has made it to England's Test squad again. The 40-year-old is the second-most capped player in the format, playing 175 Tests, while his 667 scalps are the third-highest in Test cricket.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the first Test in Rawalpindi, the Peshawar-born bowler believes Anderson's hard work and experience makes him one of the best in the world. He said:

"He is a legend. I have learned from him and will continue to learn from him. I think it is a big achievement for him that he is still playing and is very fit. That shows how much hard work he has been doing. He knows everything about bowling, having played everywhere in the world, so he is one of the best."

Having debuted in Test cricket in 2003, the Lancashire bowler continues to lead the bowling unit. While he didn't get to play a Test during England's visit to Pakistan in 2005, Anderson is certain to spearhead the visitors' bowling unit on Thursday (December 1).

"I am again ready for that" - Naseem Shah on leading Pakistan's bowling attack

Naseem Shah. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 19-year-old underlined that he is ready to lead Pakistan's bowling attack, pointing to how he has done it before. Naseem, who has a hat trick in Test cricket, added:

"Shaheen was also injured in Sri Lanka, so even then I took responsibility and I am again ready for that. When your best bowler gets injured, it makes a big difference, so we have to take that responsibility and use the new ball well."

With Shaheen Afridi sidelined for the series due to a knee injury, Pakistan are likely to hand a Test debut to Haris Rauf.

Poll : 0 votes