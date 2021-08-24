"I haven’t felt like this ever in my career; I felt he wasn’t trying to get me out" - James Anderson on short-ball barrage from Jasprit Bumrah

England pacer James Anderson has opened up on the short-ball barrage he faced from Jasprit Bumrah in the second Test against India at Lord’s. Anderson said that it was probably the first time in his career when he felt a bowler was not trying to get him out.

The Indian pacers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, gave a thorough workover to the England no. 11 when he came out to bat on Day 3 of the Lord’s Test. That led to flaring of tempers between the players of both teams for the remainder of the Test, which the visitors won by 151 runs.

The Lancastrian admitted that he was caught off guard following the feedback about the pitch he had received before he came out to bat. Anderson's fellow batters had told him that the pitch was slow and Bumrah was not at his quickest.

“I got caught off guard a little bit because all the batters coming in were saying how slow the pitch was," said Anderson. "Banged in short; it was really slow. When I came out to bat, Joe said Bumrah was not bowling as quick as he normally does. And then, the first ball was 90 miles an hour and on the money, wasn’t it? And it felt like, I haven’t felt like this ever in my career. I felt he wasn’t trying to get me out,” James Anderson said on the Tailenders podcast.

Anderson reflected about the long over Jasprit Bumrah bowled that involved multiple no-balls as he struggled to survive that spell.

“I felt he wasn’t trying to get me out. He bowled an over, maybe 10, 11, 12 balls. He was bowling no-ball after no-ball, bowling short. I think he bowled two on the stumps which I managed to dig out. So for me, it was just about trying to survive that and get Joe back on strike.”

James Anderson doesn’t think the emotion got the better of England at Lord's

James Anderson doesn't think England went overboard with the short stuff in the Lord's Test.

England were under the pump for the short-ball ploy they employed against Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami on Day 5 of the Lord's Test. The duo went on to survive the outburst and construct a match-winning partnership for India.

However, James Anderson reckons that England took the emotion out and tried to focus on dismissing India cheaply during the visitors' second innings.

“Potentially the emotion can get the better of you at times. Bu, I thought the way we bowled in the second innings was pretty much the opposite. We took the emotion out of it. We just focused on the process of bowling them out, keeping the runs down.”

An enthralling test match packed with great moments. @lv_cricket best loved moment 🤝 @CurranSM dismissing Kohli #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/j1q95IVQHl — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 17, 2021

After a competitive first four days, England were thoroughly outplayed by the visitors on the final day, losing the second Test comprehensively by 151 runs. The two teams will now meet at Headingley, Leeds for the third Test, which starts on Wednesday.

Edited by Bhargav