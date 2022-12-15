"I haven‘t got a return date" - Glenn Maxwell expects a long road to full recovery from freak leg injury

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has conceded that he is unsure of when he will return to action from a horrific leg injury he sustained in mid-November. The Victorian stated that he is doing everything to ensure the injury doesn't become of a recurring nature.

Ahead of the ODI series at home against England, Maxwell's leg snapped while playing with one of his friends during a birthday party.

The right-handed batter revealed that the incident occurred while running and that he couldn't sleep well for at least two days due to pain.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



@LouisDBCameron | #UnplayablePodcast MUST READ: Glenn Maxwell reveals the harrowing detail behind his broken leg and the silver lining he's found amid the gloom MUST READ: Glenn Maxwell reveals the harrowing detail behind his broken leg and the silver lining he's found amid the gloom@LouisDBCameron | #UnplayablePodcast

Ahead of the Melbourne Stars' first BBL home game on Friday night (December 16), Maxwell insisted he wants to be back in action as quickly as possible but is tied down by the medical process.

The 34-year-old stated that he is yet to do basic things by himself and that playing at this stage is unrealistic. He explained:

"I want it to be done and over with quickly. I don’t want to be on crutches anymore. I don’t want to be in a boot but it’s just the process I’m going through at the moment on a bike, in the pool. I haven‘t got a return date for you yet until I can start walking properly and do other things, playing golf, doing some basic things around the house.

"I‘d love to be playing next game, that’d be great, but also not realistic. The leg has been through a bit of trauma that I need to make sure that I do everything I can to make sure it’s not a recurring injury with my ankle joint and that I can make sure that I’m solid on it for the rest of my career."

While the Melbourne Stars all-rounder is likely to miss the entire BBL season, the injury might also have hurt his Test ambitions. Maxwell could have been in line to be in Australia's Test squad for the tour of India India in February 2023.

"The surgeon and doctors seem to think I’ll make a full recovery" - Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell. (Image Credits: Getty)

Maxwell highlighted the possibility of a full recovery as long as he abides by all the processes, adding:

"The surgeon and doctors seem to think I’ll make a full recovery but that’s also up to me and making sure that I can do everything right. It’s my recovery. So a fair bit is in my in my court at the moment. So as I said, I’m just gonna do everything I possibly can to get right. I’ll go see the surgeon next week and hopefully get some more good news."

The Victorian last played for Australia in the 2022 T20 World Cup, but the hosts failed to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Also Read: "Guys have matured as cricketers and humans" - Usman Khawaja insists Australia carry no scars from the Newlands incident

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for the 1st Test and follow Sportskeeda for all the Cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes