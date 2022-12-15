"Guys have matured as cricketers and humans" - Usman Khawaja insists Australia carry no scars from the Newlands incident

Australian batter Usman Khawaja insisted that they are a completely different team from the events of Newlands in 2018. The southpaw revealed that they haven't discussed the fallout from the ball-tampering scandal ahead of the Test series against South Africa.

The ball-tampering saga that took place almost five years ago shook Australian cricket to its core and prompted a cultural review.

Then-captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner copped a year-long ban, while Cameron Bancroft faced a nine-month suspension. Both Smith and Warner have become vital parts of the side since returning to the fold.

Speaking ahead of the first Test in Brisbane, which starts on Saturday, December 17, Khawaja stated that the Australian players have personally risen above the infamous incident.

He was quoted as saying by Perth Now:

"I’m being genuine that time heals all wounds. I guess in a way the guys have come so far from that. Obviously, being part of that tour I know we are a very different Australian cricket team from what we were back then – the way we go about it, the way we play. A lot of the guys have matured as cricketers and humans.

"They are a bit older, a couple more kids, we play our cricket differently. It’s the first time we have played South Africa after what happened, but everyone has got so many things happening in their lives from where they were four years ago. I think that actually gave the guys a lot of perspective."

While Warner recently decided to drop his appeal over the lifetime leadership ban imposed by Cricket Australia (CA) in March 2018, the events have been a major talking point.

Six members of the Australian team that lost the Cape Town match, including Smith and Warner, will play the first Test at the Gabba.

"Australian cricket as a whole and as individual players probably hit rock bottom" - Usman Khawaja

Australian cricket team. (Image Credits: Getty)

Khawaja, who spent some time briefly out of the side before returning to become one of the most consistent batters, observed how the Australian team went at an all-time low after the ball-tampering incident. He explained:

"Australian cricket as a whole and as individual players probably hit rock bottom. It gives you a lot of time to reflect on things. Guys have genuinely learnt a lot from that incident.

"I look at where the guys were four years ago and where the guys are now and there has been a lot of growing up. I probably got to see it better than most because I was in the team, then I went away and came back in and it is a nice change."

With 1066 Test runs in nine Tests at an average of 82, Khawaja is the second-highest run-getter in the longest format this year, behind England's Joe Root.

