"Milked it like a football player" - Faf Du Plessis accuses Steve Smith of brushing shoulders with Kagiso Rabada in the 2018 series

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis has alleged Australian star batter Steve Smith of "milking" the situation during his infamous on-field contact with pacer Kagiso Rabada during the 2018 Test series. The 38-year-old mentioned the episode in his autobiography, comparing Smith to a football player.

During the second Test of the series at St. George's Park in Port Elizabeth, the South African speedster allegedly roared in the captain's direction after trapping Smith lbw for 25 before they brushed shoulders.

Smith immediately spun around, implicating to Shaun Marsh that there was contact before taking a review, which proved unsuccessful. While the ICC imposed a two-match suspension on Rabada, it was overturned following a six-hour appeal.

ICC Media @ICCMediaComms ICC confirms that Kagiso Rabada has appealed against the Level 2 breach following the incident with Steve Smith during the Port Elizabeth Test. ICC will now appoint a Judicial Commissioner at the earliest opportunity and hearing details will be confirmed in due course. ICC confirms that Kagiso Rabada has appealed against the Level 2 breach following the incident with Steve Smith during the Port Elizabeth Test. ICC will now appoint a Judicial Commissioner at the earliest opportunity and hearing details will be confirmed in due course.

Meanwhile, Du Plessis wrote in his autobiography "Faf: Through Fire" :

"This episode has almost been forgotten against the backdrop of what the series still had up its sleeve, or more accurately, down its trousers. They brushed shoulders during one of KG’s overs but Smith milked it like a football player. We knew that KG was one demerit point away from a suspension."

Following his suspension reversal, Smith was unimpressed, stating that the ICC had set a precedent and that he would never tell his bowlers to get in their space after taking a wicket.

Nevertheless, the right-handed batter denied any animosity between the two countries ahead of the upcoming series. The 27-year-old Proteas pacer received another suspension for the same offense against Joe Root in early 2020.

"What’s happened has happened" - Kagiso Rabada on his heated clash with Steve Smith

Kagiso Rabada. (Image Credits: Getty)

Speaking to News Corp ahead of the first Test in Brisbane, Rabada hinted that he might not comment on the incident before his retirement. He elaborated:

"What’s happened has happened. I am not going to say anything now. After my career I might talk a bit more about it and look back at what happened. But at the moment we will move on. It was definitely a Test series I will never forget and things did not end too well off the field."

The forthcoming series will be the first Test rubber between Australia and South Africa since the ball-tampering incident in Newlands in 2018.

