Trent Boult unavailable for selection, Ish Sodhi recalled as New Zealand name 15-man Test squad for Pakistan tour

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has been recalled to the Test squad as New Zealand have named a 15-man squad for the two-Test series in Pakistan, starting on December 26. Glenn Phillips has also returned, while pace spearhead Trent Boult has made himself unavailable for the tour.

Sodhi, who made his red-ball debut back in 2013, played the last of his 17 Tests in November 2018. The Canterbury leg-spinner has mostly been regarded as a white-ball specialist in recent times.

Meanwhile, Phillips played his only Test against Australia in January 2020.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB Schedule of Pakistan v New Zealand series



The PCB and



More details pcb.com.pk/press-release-…



#PAKvNZ Schedule of Pakistan v New Zealand seriesThe PCB and @BLACKCAPS have mutually agreed to bring forward the tour of New Zealand men’s side to Pakistan by a day.More details 🚨 Schedule of Pakistan v New Zealand series 🚨The PCB and @BLACKCAPS have mutually agreed to bring forward the tour of New Zealand men’s side to Pakistan by a day.More details ➡️ pcb.com.pk/press-release-…#PAKvNZ https://t.co/apKo9kX1y8

Kiwi head coach Gary Stead addressed Sodhi's selection, stating that conditions in Pakistan call for having a wrist-spinner in the team. Stead thinks Phillips' off-spin will be equally handy.

He was quoted as saying by New Zealand Cricket's official website:

"Ish has been playing international cricket for almost a decade now and we’re backing his skills and experience. Looking at the current conditions and style of play in the Pakistan and England Test series, we feel having a wrist-spinner in the team will be important.

"Glenn is clearly a very talented batsman and we’re excited to introduce him back into the Test squad for this tour. His ability to bowl off-spin is also a plus point with the prospect of turning pitches."

New Zealand have also retained pacer Blair Tickner, who was in the squad to face South Africa during their home season, but did not make his debut.

Seam-bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson is also unavailable for selection as he continues to recover from a back injury.

New Zealand's 15-man Test squad to face Pakistan:

Tim Southee (c), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Stead said that they have closely watched England's ongoing Test series in Pakistan and are excited by the challenge of playing there. He stated:

"It’s going to be a new experience and the kind of challenge that excites this group. We’ve naturally been keeping an eye on the current Test series against England, particularly the last two Tests of the series held in Multan and Karachi, where we will play."

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS nzc.nz/news-items/wil… Kane Williamson will step down as captain of the BLACKCAPS Test side, with Tim Southee to take up the leadership mantle. Tom Latham has been confirmed as Test vice-captain, after previously leading the side in Williamson’s absence. #CricketNation Kane Williamson will step down as captain of the BLACKCAPS Test side, with Tim Southee to take up the leadership mantle. Tom Latham has been confirmed as Test vice-captain, after previously leading the side in Williamson’s absence. #CricketNation nzc.nz/news-items/wil…

Earlier, Kane Williamson resigned as Test captain, with Tim Southee appointed as his successor. It will be the 34-year-old seamer's first series as the full-time skipper of New Zealand.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Cricket.

Poll : 0 votes