“I haven’t got him in my starting 11” - Former captain makes massive statement on Australian star ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has remarked that Marnus Labuschagne might not find a place in the playing XI during the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The right-handed batter is part of an injury-ravaged squad led by Steve Smith, and was left out in the recent second ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Labuschagne has struggled for runs since playing an important role in the middle-order during the triumphant 2023 ODI World Cup campaign. He has been part of the team during the home series against the West Indies and England, and also during the tour of England. However, in his last eight innings, he has scored only 163 runs, with a solitary fifty.

Apart from Labuschagne, Australia's other middle-order options include Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis was also a candidate for the role, but he is not in the scheme of things anymore after announcing his ODI retirement only a couple of weeks before the tournament.

Clarke feels that having very similar players in Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne in the middle-order can be counter-productive.

"I haven't got him in my starting XI in this Champions Trophy. I think having him in the squad, I can understand that. But, no, I would not have him in my starting XI, I think him and Steve Smith are very similar in one-day cricket, they play a very similar role. I think in the Australian XI, I would be looking to pick one of those to be in my top six batting unit, not the two of them," Clarke said on Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

"Marnus' form has not been great, but I think you have got to separate Test cricket from One Day Cricket. I'm looking at him as a One Day player, and I can understand why he is in the squad, but I would not be playing him in the starting XI, if Steve Smith is fully fit, which at the moment he is, and he is flying," he added.

Labuschagne was not considered for Australia's previous ICC ODI event - the 2023 World Cup. After not being named in the provisional squad, he came in as a replacement for the injured Ashton Agar.

"Marnus has done well under pressure" - Australia captain Steve Smith defends Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed for 15 runs off 27 deliveries after being trapped LBW by Maheesh Theekshana in the first ODI. He was not a part of the playing XI in the second ODI as the likes of Travis Head, Josh Inglis, and Glenn Maxwell came into the side.

Australia stand-in captain Steve Smith assured that Labuschagne's exclusion did not have anything to do with his form.

"We've got a good squad. Marnus has done well under pressure, so I'm sure he's going to be spoken about for that first one-day match in Pakistan," Smith said after Australia's 0-2 ODI series loss in Sri Lanka (via The Wide World of Sports).

Australia will kickstart their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a clash against arch-rivals England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 22.

