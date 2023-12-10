"I was hearing plenty of noise that 30 was too old" - Mitchell Johnson calls for drastic changes to Australian Test side

Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson urged selectors to make wholesome changes to the aging Test squad.

Johnson was all over the news last week and questioned David Warner's selection for the Pakistan Tests, considering his abysmal form in the red-ball format. In mentioning that eight of the possible 11 players starting for Australia against Pakistan are above age 32, Johnson called for a drastic change.

In his latest column for The West Australian, Johnson also recalled his playing days and how he kept hearing coming back into the side at 30 was considered improbable.

"It's funny remembering back to when I was injured at 30 and trying to get myself back into the team," Johnson wrote. "I was hearing plenty of noise that 30 was too old as a fast bowler and that it was an age when you have peaked or are starting to slide out of your best form. 'It's the building of the future that Australia must be looking at."

"Spots are up for grabs as the Australian Test team prepares to enter a period of dramatic change, with eight of the likely XI to face Pakistan in the first Test at Optus Stadium this week aged 32 or older. At 29, Marnus Labuschagne is the youngest player in the expected line-up," Johnson added.

Mitchell Johnson last featured for Australia in 2015 when he was 34 and played 256 games in his stellar international career.

"Fast bowler Lance Morris should be the first of those" - Mitchell Johnson on Australia's playing XI

Lance Morris is part of the Australian squad for the Pakistan series.

Mitchell Johnson urged the selectors to unleash express pacer Lance Morris in the first Test in Perth against Pakistan, which gets underway on December 14.

Morris has been hyped as the next big thing in Australian cricket and boasts incredible first-class numbers. Morris has picked up 74 wickets in 22 games at an average of 25.44, including five four-wicket hauls and two four-wicket hauls.

"This summer is a great opportunity to blood some young or performing players, especially when it's against two teams in Pakistan and the West Indies who have struggled in Australia for a decent period of time," Mitchell Johnson wrote. "Fast bowler Lance Morris, 25, should be the first of those. With Perth likely to present a fast and bouncy pitch, there would be no better place for the young tearaway to steam in for his Test debut."

Australia last played Tests before their triumphant ODI World Cup campaign in the drawn Ashes series in England.

Ahead of the Ashes, they also won their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) title, defeating India in the final.

