“I hit a jackpot” – Rohit Sharma gets romantic on 7th wedding anniversary

India captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary on Tuesday, December 13.

On the special occasion, Rohit shared romantic pictures with his wife on Instagram. He captioned the post:

“I hit a jackpot.”

The couple tied the knot on December 13, 2015. They welcomed their first child Samaira Sharma on December 30, 2018.

Earlier in the day, Ritika Sajdeh also shared lovely pictures on her Instagram account, penning a heart-warming message along with it for her husband that read:

“Happy 7 baby ♥️ Here’s to a lifetime of laughing, making fun of each other, finding tv shows to watch together, figuring out this whole parenting thing together, and riding the waves both literally and figuratively together ♥️”

Rohit Sharma ruled out of first Test against Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, has been ruled out of the first Test against Bangladesh, which starts in Chattogram on Wednesday, December 14. The right-hander is also doubtful for the second Test after sustaining a finger injury in the second ODI while attempting a catch in the slips.

The latest update from the BCCI on his injury read:

“Rohit Sharma met with a specialist in Mumbai for his left thumb injury. He has been advised appropriate management for this injury and will not be available for the first Test against Bangladesh.”

It added:

“The BCCI Medical Team will take a call on his availability for the second and final Test at a later stage.”

India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, who scored centuries in both unofficial Tests against Bangladesh A, has replaced Rohit in the squad for the opening Test.

Vice-captain KL Rahul will lead the side in the 35-year-old's absence.

Rohit is likely to return for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand at home in January-February. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play three T20Is and ODIs each against both teams, starting January 3.

Poll : 0 votes