"I hold Gautam Gambhir responsible for it" - Sanjay Manjrekar's scathing attack on India's tactical blunder amid 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jul 25, 2025 20:12 IST
England &amp; India Net Sessions - Source: Getty
Gautam Gambhir has struggled in Test cricket as India's head coach [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar slammed head coach Gautam Gambhir for the side's tactic of not bringing Washington Sundar into the attack on Day 3 of the fourth Test against England at Manchester. The Indian bowlers traveled around the park from the get-go as England reached 225/2 in response to their 358 at the end of play on the second day.

Off-spinner Washington Sundar did not bowl at all despite India's struggles to contain the runs or pick wickets in the 46 overs on Day 2. The trend continued in the first session on Day 3 as the visitors bowled 22 more overs without getting Sundar into the attack.

The 25-year-old finally had his first bowl in the 69th over of the innings with England already dominating at 305/2.

The decision did not go down well with Manjrekar, who, during his on-air commentary stint, said (via Hindustan Times):

"Sorry, but even I don’t have the answer to that question. Not that I have been racking my brain as to why. The pure spinner. We are not 65 overs into the innings. What is the logic, and what is he in there for? If you needed any assurance, he picked up 4 wickets in the last match. This is a bizarre move, a move which is obviously not made. And I hold Gautam Gambhir responsible for it."
He added:

"And it’s not just the captain. He is obviously a young captain so he’s got that excuse and you’ve got to be forgiving of Shubman Gill. Surely the coach should have a say."

Sundar starred for India in the second innings of the last Test at Lord's, finishing with figures of 4/22.

Washington Sundar made an immediate impact with the ball

Washington Sundar justified calls for him to come into the attack earlier by making an immediate impact in the ongoing Manchester Test. The Tamil Nadu off-spinner broke a 144-run partnership for the third wicket between Ollie Pope and Joe Root by dismissing the former.

He struck again by removing the in-form Harry Brook for just three to pull India back into the contest. Sundar's figures read an impressive 2/30 in 11 overs before the visitors took the second new ball.

Unfortunately, the move backfired for India as England sped along to a commanding 433/4 at Tea on Day 3. They lead by 75 runs with six wickets in hand and look to be on course to an unassailable 3-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

