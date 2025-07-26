“I honestly don’t know why he has done that” - Legendary captain slams Shubman Gill amid ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting slammed Indian skipper Shubman Gill for not introducing off-spinner Washington Sundar earlier in the innings in the ongoing fourth Test against England in Manchester. Despite his heroics with a four-wicket haul in the previous Test at Lord's, Sundar had his first bowl only in the 69th over of the English first innings.The hosts had already reached a formidable 305/2 in response to India's 358 when the offie entered the attack. Sundar made an immediate impact with two quick wickets to further fuel the criticism of Gill's decision to hold him back.Talking about the same after play on Day 3, Ponting told Sky Sports (4:40):&quot;I honestly don't know why he (Gill) has done that. He went to Shardul straight up this morning when he could have gone straight to Washington Sundar for one or two then. He had immediate success with just drift.&quot;The two-time World Cup-winning captain added:&quot;He also didn't leak runs like their other bowlers. So knowing you've got someone that is consistent when you are worried about the game slipping away from you, he could have been someone, even if he didn't take wickets, could have tied up that one end and then rotate the quicks through the other.&quot;Sundar was the pick of the Indian bowlers despite being the last to be introduced into the attack with figures of 2/57 in 19 overs.&quot;The whole day has gone just about perfectly for them&quot; - Ricky Ponting on the state of the 4th ENG-IND TestRicky Ponting believes the hosts are well on top in the Manchester Test, but refused to write India off, given the similarity of the conditions at the venue to those back home. The visitors are in dire straits at the end of Day 3 with England racing to 544/7 in response to their first innings total of 358.&quot;I thought England were red-hot favorites entering Day 3 if the first session went their way, and the whole day has gone just about perfectly for them,&quot; said Ponting (via the aforementioned source)He added:&quot;Yet, these Indian batters, when the wickets do get at their most difficult, because they play in those wearing and diminishing surfaces with variable bounce in India, I wouldn't rule them out just yet of being very hard to dismiss in the second innings. The one worry for them would be the lack of bounce we have seen on a number of occasions.&quot;India will have to save or win the Manchester Test to avoid a fourth Test series defeat in their last five series in England.