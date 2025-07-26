“I honestly don’t know why he has done that” - Legendary captain slams Shubman Gill amid ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jul 26, 2025 08:36 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill has looked clueless on the field in the ongoing Manchester outing [Credit: Getty]

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting slammed Indian skipper Shubman Gill for not introducing off-spinner Washington Sundar earlier in the innings in the ongoing fourth Test against England in Manchester. Despite his heroics with a four-wicket haul in the previous Test at Lord's, Sundar had his first bowl only in the 69th over of the English first innings.

The hosts had already reached a formidable 305/2 in response to India's 358 when the offie entered the attack. Sundar made an immediate impact with two quick wickets to further fuel the criticism of Gill's decision to hold him back.

Talking about the same after play on Day 3, Ponting told Sky Sports (4:40):

"I honestly don't know why he (Gill) has done that. He went to Shardul straight up this morning when he could have gone straight to Washington Sundar for one or two then. He had immediate success with just drift."
Trending

The two-time World Cup-winning captain added:

"He also didn't leak runs like their other bowlers. So knowing you've got someone that is consistent when you are worried about the game slipping away from you, he could have been someone, even if he didn't take wickets, could have tied up that one end and then rotate the quicks through the other."
Sundar was the pick of the Indian bowlers despite being the last to be introduced into the attack with figures of 2/57 in 19 overs.

"The whole day has gone just about perfectly for them" - Ricky Ponting on the state of the 4th ENG-IND Test

Ricky Ponting believes the hosts are well on top in the Manchester Test, but refused to write India off, given the similarity of the conditions at the venue to those back home. The visitors are in dire straits at the end of Day 3 with England racing to 544/7 in response to their first innings total of 358.

"I thought England were red-hot favorites entering Day 3 if the first session went their way, and the whole day has gone just about perfectly for them," said Ponting (via the aforementioned source)
He added:

"Yet, these Indian batters, when the wickets do get at their most difficult, because they play in those wearing and diminishing surfaces with variable bounce in India, I wouldn't rule them out just yet of being very hard to dismiss in the second innings. The one worry for them would be the lack of bounce we have seen on a number of occasions."

India will have to save or win the Manchester Test to avoid a fourth Test series defeat in their last five series in England.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

More from Sportskeeda
